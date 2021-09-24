McAlester's offense put up points and the defense made sure their opponents didn't score.
Top-ranked McAlester got a 19-0 shutout win Friday at Bishop Kelley to open District 5A-3 play with Buffs coach Forrest Mazey saying he was proud of the whole team.
"I feel like we dominated every aspect of the game," Mazey said. "We're so hard on these kids and ourselves sometimes that we expect blowouts, and sometimes you don't get those."
Bishop Kelley (0-4, 0-1) won the toss and elected to receive the ball to start the game — but McAlester (4-0, 1-0) set the tone by forcing a punt on the way to allowing just 125 total yards on the night.
McAlester then marched downfield and used the Erik McCarty dozer package to punch it in for a one-yard score. After a penalty on the Comets, the Buffs elected to go for the two-point conversion — but were stopped inches from the goal line.
Defensive efforts took over for both teams with the Comets forcing a punt before creeping into McAlester territory and taking shots at the end zone near the end of the first half.
McAlester's Cale Prather broke up the first attempt, then McCarty and Eli Chatman swatted another to end the threat and take a 6-0 halftime advantage.
McCarty — who finished with 20 carries for 140 yards and three scores — ignited the Buffs to start the second half and passes from Trent Boatright to Lleyton Bass brought them into opponent territory. McCarty followed that by barreling through multiple defenders on the way to a 13-yard touchdown run.
The Buffs took a two-score lead into the final quarter before Boatright — who went 12-of-20 passing for 173 yards — made a connection on a deep pass to Chatman that set up another McCarty touchdown run a few plays later.
Bishop Kelley looked to answer with a promising drive — but lineman Kade Hemmerling read a screen pass to interrupt its trajectory and nab the interception.
"The most unlikely candidate of all of them," Mazey laughed. "Great play by him, we practice it constantly, and it paid off. Of all people, I really did not expect Kade to do it, but what a play."
"That felt amazing," Hemmerling said. "I realized I got a free release, and we worked on it all week...so I backpedaled and saw the ball coming to me...then caught it."
Chatman led McAlester receivers with two catches for 57 yards, followed by Bass with 31 yards, Prather with 30 yards, and Greg Quintana with 21. Ethan Watkins added 41 rushing yards.
The Buffs will now refocus their attention as they will prepare for their next district opponent — a home tilt against Tulsa East Central on Oct. 1.
"Take it a day at a time, reassess, reevaluate, reload, and go on the attack," he said.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.