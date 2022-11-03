MCALESTER — The Buffs are heading to the postseason.
Sixth-ranked McAlester surged against Glenpool on Senior Night at Hook Eales Stadium on Thursday for a 44-6 win to clinch a spot in the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class 5A playoffs.
Coach Forrest Mazey said he was proud of the effort from his team, especially the seniors.
“They do everything I ask them to do. I’m proud of the seniors, going out as a winner at the Hook,” he said.
Mazey said it was a great bounce-back win for the Buffs after a loss last week that put the postseason in jeopardy.
“It’s what we came do," he said. "Make sure we win, make sure we get a chance to be one of 16, and then we’ll figure it out from there.”
McAlester (8-2, 5-2) shut down the Warriors on their first two drives.
As the Buffs took back over on offense, they made quick work driving down the field with runs by Dakota Moton. Caden Lesnau then connected with Eli Chatman, who powered into the end zone to complete the 14-yard score on the way to a 7-0 lead after the opening quarter.
After a defensive back-and-forth to start the second quarter, McAlester got its offense moving once again — with Erik McCarty using a short-yardage score to extend the Buffaloes’ lead.
The Black Death Defense followed with another steel wall of a stop, forcing a shallow punt from Glenpool (5-5, 3-4) to set the Buffs up on offense on the Warriors’ 31. That’s when Lesnau let it fly once again, this time into the waiting arms of Chaz Bradley in the end zone.
McAlester added one more score late in the half, as Trenton Greer drilled a 38-yard field goal to give the Buffs a 24-0 lead at the break.
On the other side, Glenpool got into scoring position after blocking a punt. Several plays later, the Warriors punched it in for the touchdown — but would be denied the two-point conversion by the McAlester defense.
The Buffs responded on the following drive with a score of their own, as Brayden Bumphus powered 14 yards for the answer touchdown and put McAlester up 30-6.
Glenpool next began moving deep into McAlester territory, but the Buffs stripped the ball and Moton recovered to give McAlester the ball once again.
Runs by Jordan Clark put the Buffs into position, and Lesnau capped it off with a 22-yard pass to Chatman over the middle to extend the lead to 37-6 after three quarters.
McAlester kept its foot on the accelerator into the final period. Lesnau tossed a swing pass to Bradley, and he broke through the defense on his way to a 56-yard score to punctuate the win.
Lesnau finished 18-of-25 passing for 289 yards and four touchdowns, with Bradley leading receivers with six catches for 167 yards and two scores, followed by Chatman with 75 yards and two touchdowns.
Clark led the ground game with 97 yards, followed by Moton with 87 yards, McCarty with 29 yards and a touchdown, and Bumphus with 16 yards and a score.
With the win, McAlester will finish no lower than third in District 5A-3. A Sapulpa win over East Central on Friday will solidify third place, and a loss would propel the Buffs into second place.
A second-place finish would pit McAlester against Bishop Kelley, while a third-place finish would send the Buffs on the road to face Collinsville in a Class 5A Championship rematch.
Mazey said he's excited about the opportunities his team has in front of them, now it's up to them to put in the work and get it done.
“I want to see how our kids respond. You don’t have to be the best in week 10, you just have to keep progressing every week, and find a way to survive and advance or dominate and advance. I’m proud of them, and that’s all I can say about it."
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
