McAlester, OK (74501)

Today

Variable clouds with strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms, some strong in the evening, will give way to clear skies overnight. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low near 40F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.