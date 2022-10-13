McAlester got its largest win in more than a decade.
Fourth-ranked McAlester (6-1, 3-1) exploded to a 68-7 win Thursday at home against East Central (1-6, 0-4) for its largest margin of victory since Oct. 27, 2011 in an 80-19 win against Tulsa Hale.
Coach Forrest Mazey said it was important for his team to make a statement after hard loss last week.
“I’ve got to worry about our team and us bouncing back the right way — and I thought we did a great job,” Mazey said.
East Central won the toss and elected to receive the ball, but the McAlester defense forced a quick three-and-out to gain possession. Dakota Moton rushed 43 yards on the opening play, and later punched it in from two yards out to put the Buffs up 7-0 after the successful extra point.
On the next possession, McAlester once again made its way down the field. Once the Buffs reached the red zone, Caden Lesnau tucked the ball under his own arm and trotted 14 yards across the goal line to put McAlester up two scores.
As the Cardinals were forced to punt the ball away on the next possession, Erik McCarty flew into the play and blocked the kick as McAlester took over on the East Central 10-yard line as the first quarter expired.
The Buffs struck immediately when play resumed in the second quarter, as Lesnau connected with Ethan Watkins in the left side of the end zone. The point after try would be blocked, putting the Buffs up 20-0.
The Cardinals looked to pass on their next possession, but McCarty leapt into the air and took off the opposite direction. He spun out of any would-be tackles, exploding for the 61-yard pick-six play.
East Central put itself on the board late into the second quarter, but McAlester responded with another McCarty run — bursting out for a 51-yard touchdown run. The Buffs added one more score courtesy of a Blaze Baugh punch-in from the goal line to put McAlester up 41-7 at the half.
McAlester got the ball to start the second half, with Drayton Pouncil on the major return to put the Buffs near the goal line. Brayden Bumphus finished out the drive, taking the direct snap and powering into the end zone for the score.
On the Cardinals’ next drive, Baugh nicked an errant pass and returned it down to just short of the goal line. Bumphus once again finished things up with a seven-yard touchdown to put McAlester up 54-7.
Later, Kacin Mazey took over at quarterback, finding Bryson Baker for the score to lead 61-7 after three quarters.
Kacin later connected with Cleveland Williamson, adding one more exclamation point on the dominant win.
Mazey said he was excited for his younger Buffs to get some reps as well, earning quality minutes in a varsity game.
“They get in and you see what they can do,” Mazey said. “And I was proud of them.”
Lesnau finished with 6-6 passing for 75 yards and a score, while Kacin Mazey finished 4-6 for 70 yards and two touchdowns. Williamson led the receivers with two catches for 57 yards, followed by Russell with 35 yards, and Watkins with 34 yards and a score.
Lesnau also led the ground ground game with 69 yards and a touchdown, followed by McCarty with 64 yards and a score, Jordan Clark with 51 yards, Moton with 48 yards and a touchdown, and Bumphus with two touchdowns, and Baugh with another.
McAlester will next focus its attention on Durant, as the Buffs travel to face the Lions on Oct. 21.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.