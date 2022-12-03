EDMOND — Another historic season ended with a runner-up finish for McAlester.
McAlester fell behind after a defensive struggle in the first half before Carl Albert finished off a 49-7 win Saturday in the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class 5A State Championship at Chad Richison Stadium.
”It was a bad day to have a bad day,” coach Forrest Mazey said. “It’s just tough, especially in the state championship game. You don’t want to play a bad game, and we did.”
This marked McAlester’s first time in program history to play in consecutive state championship games.
Mazey commended his team on powering its way to another historic season, and said that while it hurts now, people can’t take seasons like this for granted.
“I’ve got a lot of really good friends that are really great coaches, and they never get an opportunity to be here. And we’ve been here twice in a row,“ he said. ”These kids give me everything they’ve got. I’m super proud of them.”
After a defensive start to the game, Carl Albert‘s Reed DeQuaise connected with Trey Washington for a 21-yard score and a 7-0 lead after the opening quarter.
McAlester made a drive down to the two-yard line of Carl Albert to start the second, but was stopped just inches shy on fourth down to give the Titans the ball again.
Carl Albert drove down the field, and used Xavier Robinson for the short-yard score to lead 14-0 with just under five minutes to play in the half.
The Titans were able to stop the Buffs on another fourth-down conversion attempt, and scored on the following drive with a Tashawn James 35-yard touchdown run to take a 21-0 lead over McAlester at the half.
Carl Albert got the ball to start the second half, driving down the field — with Robinson finishing the drive with a one-yard run to score.
The Titans nabbed an interception on the following defensive possession, and used the following drive to score once again with Robinson passing to Caleb Cornell for the 35-0 lead after three quarters.
The Buffs fought to the end with Caden Lesnau finding Carter Lance in the endzone for a 24-yard score, but it’d be the Titans taking the win.
Lesnau finished with 13-of-18 passing for 109 yards and the score, with Chaz Bradley leading receivers with 50 yards, followed by Watkins and Lance with 20 each, and Jaxon Lauerman with 19 yards.
Blaze Baugh led the ground game with 69 yards, followed by Lesnau with 39, Dakota Moton with 17, and Jordan Clark with 15.
Mazey said while Buffalo football will continue next season, it was the end of the road for a special and talented group of seniors.
“I feel for my seniors. It’s their last game, and you don’t know what their future holds,” he said. “My young guys get an opportunity to play again and maybe get back to one of these (title games). But you can’t take it for granted.
“The four years (the seniors have) given me has been phenomenal,“ Mazey said. “They are why I coach. Kids like that are why I coach."
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
