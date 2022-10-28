SAPULPA — Forrest Mazey said he wasn't happy with McAlester’s effort in a 28-27 nail-biting loss at Sapulpa.
The McAlester coach said his team didn’t play well as the third-ranked Buffaloes missed opportunity to lock a playoff spot.
“We did not play as a team,” he said. “That was a poor football game.”
McAlester (7-2, 4-2) won the toss and elected to receive the ball to start the game. Caden Lesnau turned left and tossed a short pass to Ethan Watkins, who bolted down the field for a 47-yard score.
Sapulpa (6-3, 4-2) took over on offense, but soon found itself backed up toward its own goal line and McAlester's Malachi Wrice intercepted a pass for an 11-yard pick-six and a 14-0 lead midway through the first quarter.
The Chieftans answered on the ensuing possession with a high-arcing, floating pass into the endzone — then scored on the next drive to tie it at 14-14.
Defensive efforts took hold for the second quarter, keeping the two teams deadlocked at the half.
The defensive slugfest continued to start the second half, until Sapulpa connected on a 62-yard touchdown pass to take a 21-14 lead after three quarters.
The two teams traded defensive blows in the final period. It wasn’t until midway through the quarter that the McAlester offensive line opened up a hole for Erik McCarty and he exploded into the endzone to tie the game at 21-21.
McAlester’s defense held up its end of the bargain, giving the offense the ball once again. Several plays later, McCarty slipped through any would-be tackles and trotted 33 yards to take the late lead. But a failed conversion led the Buffs with a 27-21 advantage.
Sapulpa punched right back with a score and nailed the extra point for a 28-27 lead with 1:04 left to play.
The Buffs battled to the end, but the Sapulpa defense held on just long enough to take the win.
Lesnau finished 10-of-18 passing for 189 yards and a score, while Chaz Bradley led receivers with four catches for 94 yards, followed by Watkins at three catches for 70 yards and a touchdown.
McCarty led the ground game with 16 carries for 146 yards and two touchdowns, followed by Blaze Baugh with 10 carries for 50 yards.
McAlester will next play Glenpool on Nov. 4 back home in Hook Eales Stadium. Mazey said it would be up to the coaching staff and senior players to make sure the Buffs are focused as they look toward the future.
“What we do from here is a testament to (the senior’s) leadership, or lack thereof,” he said. “And they’re going to decide what they’re going to do. You can take this for what it’s worth.”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.