The Buffs are moving on.
McAlester hosted Piedmont at Hook Eales Stadium in the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class 5A quarterfinals on Friday, where the Buffs took a 60-42 win and advanced to the semifinals.
Coach Forrest Mazey said he was proud of his team’s effort, especially when met with adversity.
“It doesn’t matter how you win, it’s did you win,” he said. “That’s what team football’s all about. You can’t have perfect games all the time, and I’m just proud of these kids.”
Chaz Bradley put the Buffs deep into Wildcat territory with an opening kickoff return to the 33-yard line. Several plays later, Erik McCarty took a direct snap 11 yards untouched to put the Buffs on the board first.
On the defensive side of the ball, Piedmont (7-5) attempted a fourth down conversion — but was stuffed by the Buffs to take back over once again.
McAlester (10-2) powered down the field the following drive, capped off by a McCarty punch-in at the one-yard line to go up by two scores.
The Buffs next kicked an onside and recovered. Blaze Baugh was then handed the ball, and exploded out 32 yards to lead 21-0 after the opening quarter.
Piedmont answered at the start of the second quarter, but the Buffs punched right back with a Dakota Moton six-yard touchdown run.
The Wildcats got another score off a long run, but Brayden Bumphus responded with a seven-yard touchdown run for McAlester.
Piedmont scored once more on its next drive, and defensively forced the Buffs into a fourth down situation late into the quarter. But quarterback Caden Lesnau faked the punt, and slung a pass to Owen Russell — who completed the 38-yard touchdown to put McAlester up 42-21 at the half.
Piedmont opened up the second half with back-to-back scores, trimming the McAlester lead down to eight after three quarters.
But the Buffs had an answer to start the fourth, with Bumphus capping off a 39-yard drive with a punch-in at the goal line.
The Black Death Defense held the Wildcats on the next possession, forcing a turnover on downs in Piedmont territory. The following drive would result in a Trenton Greer 29-yard field goal, putting the Buffs up 18.
But Piedmont drove down the field for a score, securing a successful two-point conversion to cut the lead back down to 10 points with 4:25 remaining.
The Buffs weren’t done yet, marching down the field and using a Moton punch-in from the three-yard line to seal away the game.
Moton led the ground game with 10 carries for 85 yards and two touchdowns, followed by Baugh with 70 yards and a score, and McCarty with 51 yards and two touchdowns.
Lesnau finished 9-of-13 passing for 110 yards and a touchdown, while Russell led receivers with 38 yards and the score.
McAlester advances to the semifinal round next week, facing Bishop McGuinness at a neutral site to be determined. Mazey said he’s always thankful when his team is practicing over the Thanksgiving break, and is looking forward to the opportunities ahead.
“We’re blessed to be there,” he said.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com
