When the Buffs got going, they refused to be stopped.
5A-No. 1 McAlester (2-0) battled against Scotlandville (La.) (0-1) at the 2022 Battle of the Border High School Football Showcase at Independence Stadium in Shreveport, La., on Saturday, where the Buffs used a second-half shutout to take the 35-20 win.
The Hornets scored first as they took advantage of a fumble during McAlester’s opening drive for a scoop and score to take a 7-0 advantage. But the Buffs didn’t let it rattle them on the next possession as they quickly started marching down the field.
Now deep into enemy territory, Caden Lesnau slung a pass deep toward the end zone where it was roped in by Chaz Bradley, bringing it down for the score to help tie it up 7-7.
The Black Death Defense held its end of the bargain on the other side of the ball, forcing Scotlandville to punt. But on the attempt, Erik McCarty flew across the field for the diving block, and the Buffs would find themselves on offense at the Hornet 20.
That’s when Lesnau let another pass fly over the middle to Carter Lance wide open in the end zone. A penalty on the Hornets moved the ball to the two yard line, giving the Buffs an opportunity for a two-point conversion.
The attempt would be successful behind McCarty, giving McAlester the 15-7 score.
Scotlandville found an answer on the following possession, with Zae Teasett finding John Hubbard for the deep reception and score to make it 15-14 after the opening quarter.
In the second quarter, McAlester kept its offensive rhythm moving up and down the field. The Buffs would rumble deep into Hornet territory, capped off by Lesnau once again finding Lance on an island in the end zone to make it a 22-14 McAlester lead.
The Hornets kept the seesaw nature of the game going as they once again responded with a touchdown pass from Teasett. But they would be unsuccessful on their extra point attempt, giving the Buffs a two-point lead.
Defenses would take over for the remaining minutes of the half, and McAlester held on to the 22-20 lead heading into the locker room break.
Lesnau leads the way offensively, going 6-of-11 passing for 101 yards and three touchdowns. Bradley and Lance led the receivers with two catches each and combined for three scores.
At the start of the second half, McAlester turned up the dial on both sides of the ball. After the Buffs special teams and defense combined to pin Scotlandville to their own goal line and force a punt and give McAlester excellent field position.
The offense then grinded out a drive, capped off by a touchdown by McCarty to make it a 28-20 McAlester lead after three quarters.
The Buffs kept the momentum going in the fourth quarter, using another drive fueled by Lesnau passes to encroach deep into Hornet territory. McCarty would then line up in a wildcat, and tucked the ball under his arm as he scored his historic second touchdown of the day To break the McAlester career rushing touchdown record.
Scotlandville tried to put together a drive to answer late in the final quarter, but the Black Death Defense forced and recovered a fumble to help seal away the game.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
