DURANT — McAlester took to the road to face Durant at Paul Laird Field on Friday, where the Buffs jumped out early to take down the Lions 52-20.
Coach Forrest Mazey said he was proud of the effort and energy his team displayed right from kickoff, and said that tone was set during the week of practice leading up to the game.
“I thought it was great from the start,” he said. “To me, this is the best our scout team has ever done as far as prepping us for this type of offense. I’m super proud of them.”
Mazey also pointed out that Durant runs a tricky motion offense, but the Buffs were well prepared to keep their opponent at bay.
“You know, it’s not your traditional offense,” he said. “That offense is hard to prep for because you can’t do certain things if you’re not used to running that.”
The Buffs (7-1, 4-1) spend most of the opening minutes churning up yardage and making their way into Lion territory. After earning a fresh set of downs on a Caden Lesnau pass to Chaz Bradley to set up shop on the Durant 25-yard line, the Buffs put the ball into the hands of Erik McCarty who powered his way into the end zone for the early lead.
McAlester made quick work defensively, using a pass breakup by Bradley and Ethan Watkins to stall Durant’s first drive and give the Buffs the ball once again. Once again, McAlester made its way down the field, and used a direct snap to McCarty for the short-yardage score to lead 14-0 after the opening quarter.
McAlester kept its momentum going in the second quarter, as Lesnau aired it out to Brayden Bumphus — with the Buff sophomore blasting into the end zone for the 45-yard score.
On Durant’s following drive, it attempted a fourth-down conversion. But the small spark was extinguished by the McAlester defense to get the Buffs the ball again at midfield. McAlester handed the ball off to Dakota Moton in consecutive plays, with the senior running back charging across the goal line for a 17-yard touchdown.
The Buffs weren’t done scoring yet, as they had one more opportunity to strike before the half. Lesnau rolled out on the move, and slung the ball across the middle to Watkins. The junior receiver crushed any would-be tacklers, and exploded into open turf to complete the 50-yard score and give McAlester a 35-0 lead at the half.
In the start of the second half, McAlester again marched its way down the field. But the Lions would hold the Buffs in the red zone and force a field goal. Kicker Trenton Greer trotted out on the field, and booted a 32-yard field goal to extend the McAlester lead.
Durant (1-7, 1-7) took possession on the following kickoff and put together a drive that put the Lions deep in McAlester territory. It’d be capped off by a touchdown run to put Durant on the board, followed by a successful two-point conversion to make it a 38-8 McAlester lead after three quarters.
McAlester answered with a quarterback keeper by Lesnau to start the fourth, and Durant responded on the kickoff by taking it to the house.
But as the Buffs took back over on offense with Kacin Mazey now at quarterback, McAlester once again moved down the field. Mazey next handed the ball off to Jordan Clark, as Clark shot out of a cannon for the 39-yard touchdown run to make it a 52-14 ballgame.
Durant would score one more time, but it’d be the Buffs leaving the campus of Southeastern Oklahom State University with the win.
Lesnau finished the game with 14-of-20 passing for 215 yards and two touchdowns, while Watkins led the receivers with four passes for 77 yads and a score, followed by Bumphus with the 45-yard touchdown reception.
McCarty led the ground game with 54 yards and two scores, followed by Baugh with 48 yards, Clark with 47 yards and a touchdown, and Lesnau and Moton with a rushing touchdown each.
Next up for the Buffs, they'll face the back end of the two-game road stand with a matchup against Sapulpa on Oct. 28 — with playoff implications on the line.
"That'll solidify some kind of seeding for us, depending on what happens and Del City and Coweta," Mazey said.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
