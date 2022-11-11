COLLINSVILLE — Chaz Bradley made a read on the ball, and soon found nothing but wide-open turf in front of him.
The senior defensive back got a 98-yard pick-six in the final seconds Friday to seal a 27-14 win for seventh-ranked McAlester at Collinsville in a rematch of last year’s state championship game to open the 2022 playoffs.
“I kept looking at the score, and I just wanted to do anything for my team,” Bradley said. “I just had to do anything. Watch the ball, watch the quarterback."
Coach Forrest Mazey said he was proud of McAlester (9-2) for overcoming adversity for a the win at Collinsville (9-2).
“We found a way — that’s what I tell the kids,” Mazey said. “For us, we had to get that monkey off our back…and we found a way to push through and bust through it. So that’s what I’m proud of the most."
McAlester advanced to the state quarterfinals next week to play Piedmont (7-4) — which took a 60-41 win Friday against Midwest City (8-3).
OSSAA rules state if neither playoff team won its district and neither team hosted in the first round, the team on the even-numbered line of the bracket in even-numbered years will host the second round. McAlester is listed second on the playoff bracket.
Mazey said he wants fans to be all in again next round.
“Buffs nation, let’s ride,” he said. “You’ve got to be there in full force. It’s the quarterfinals, with a chance to go to Thanksgiving day. That’s all we can ask for."
Bradley got McAlester started Friday with a big return and the Buffs kept driving with Ethan Watkins capping off the drive with a 15-yard touchdown.
McAlester's defense held strong to keep the 6-0 lead through the opening quarter.
Collinsville drove past midfield in the second quarter — but Watkins picked off a pass and took it 59 yards to the house for a 12-0 lead with four minutes until halftime.
A Cardinals touchdown just before the half narrowed McAlester's lead to 12-7 entering the break.
The second half started with a pair of defensive stops from both teams, but Collinsville finally connected on a five-yard touchdown pass to take a two-point lead through three quarters.
McAlester's defense held Collinsville late with multiple third- and fourth-down stops, then took back over on offense at its own two before quickly driving downfield.
McCarty later took a handoff and slipped through the defense for a 48-yard touchdown — adding a two-point conversion to put the Buffs up six with just more than three minutes remaining.
Collinsville put together a drive of its own, with the Cardinals powering down to the three-yard line. But the home team let it fly, and the ball hawk Bradley snagged it out of the air for the Buffs and took it to the house to shut the door and advance McAlester to the quarterfinals.
McCarty finished with 18 carries for 130 yards and the touchdown, while Caden Lesnau went 10-of-18 passing for 86 yards.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
