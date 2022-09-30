DEL CITY — Fans clamored as Erik McCarty rushed in for a two-point conversion and an overtime win in one of the top games in the state.
The senior running back sealed a thrilling 34-33 overtime win Friday for McAlester at Del City in a battle between the top-ranked ranked teams that put the Buffaloes in the drivers' seat in District 5A-3.
"This was a dogfight," McCarty said. "This was a back-and-forth game. We came out on top, we came in here, and we did what we wanted to do."
McAlester (5-0, 2-0) rallied from a 10-point deficit in the final quarter to take the lead before Del City (4-1, 1-1) hit a field goal to send it to overtime.
The Eagles struck first in the extra period and kicked an extra point. McAlester answered on its possession with a score and elected to go for the win — with McCarty barreling into the endzone to convert the two-point try and remain undefeated.
“As soon as they kicked it, we knew we were going for two,” Coach Forrest Mazey said. “You can’t keep going back and forth. You’re gassed and wore out, so you either got to end it or go home.”
Mazey said he was extremely proud of his team and how much they pushed themselves, even in the face of adversity.
“The effort is unbelievable about this group,” Mazey said. “I can’t say enough about how hard they work, how hard we work them and how they respond to us being hard on them. This chaos at the end — we practice that way…we want to make this the easy part and show that with a minute left, we have full belief in what we do.”
Del City struck first off a 44-yard touchdown pass over the middle to jump into the early lead. The Eagles then recovered a fumbled and later capitalized for a 14-0 lead late in the opening quarter.
McAlester punched back after Blaze Baugh scooped up a kickoff for a 90-yard kickoff return score to pull within seven heading into the second period.
The Buffs later faced a fourth-and-10 from the 30 when quarterback Caden Lesnau found McCarty alone on the left side for a touchdown toss.
Lesnau went 9-of-13 passing for 223 yards and three touchdowns — with McCarty nabbing all three catches for 160 yards.
McCarty — a University of Oklahoma commit — added 23 carries for 84 yards and a score in the win.
McAlester failed on the two-point try to face a 14-13 deficit at halftime.
Del City came out of the break with a drive into the redzone before McAlester forced a field goal.
The Eagles added another field in the fourth to take a 20-13 lead with 10:12 remaining.
McAlester stifled another drive to force a field that put Del City up, 23-13 with 1:48 left to play.
The Buffs answered quickly with Lesnau connecting on a short pass to McCarty for an 80-yard score that trimmed the deficit to three with 1:34 remaining.
McAlester then forced a fumble and recovered at midfield — with McCarty later bolting for a 50-yard score to take the lead with 1:05 left on the clock.
Del City made a 32-yard field goal in the final seconds of regulation to send the game to overtime before the final sequence in overtime.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
