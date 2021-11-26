The Buffs are going to play for it all.
Top-ranked McAlester (13-0) took down Lawton MacArtuhur (11-2) in the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class 5A state semifinals at Noble High School on Friday 42-13, with the Buffs advancing to the title game for the first time since 2013.
"We won, and we won in convincing fashion," McAlester coach Forrest Mazey said. "But we have goals, and that's to win a state championship. And to be a state championship, you can't be complacent and satisfied."
The game opened with the Buffs receiving the ball first, and a 46-yard return by Killian Barnes put McAlester in prime position in Highlander territory.
The offense made quick work moving downfield, and they’d put the ball in the hands of Erik McCarty, who powered eight yards through the defense for the opening score and a 7-0 lead after the first quarter.
Into the second, the Buffs got their offense rolling once again as they marched down the field. Knocking on the door at the five, McAlester fed McCarty who punched it into the end zone to extend the lead.
On the other side of the ball, the Black Death Defense continued to cause problems for the Highlander offense. Forcing yet another fourth down punt, the Buffs would retake possession in the closing minutes of the half.
Quarterback Trent Boatright would take a shot down the left side, finding McCarty on the sideline for a 62-yard reception and putting the Buffs in the red zone at the 11-yard line.
Boatright let it fly once again, this time finding a wide open Lleyton Bass in the back of the end zone to give McAlester the 21-0 lead at the half.
In the start of the second half, MacArthur responded by marching down the field deep into McAlester territory.
But a shot toward the endzone would prove to be costly, as it was intercepted by Barnes to give the ball back to the Buffs.
McCarty would then find an open seam into green grass, turning on the afterburners for the 71-yard score and 28-0 lead.
The Highlanders would respond on one of their next drives, connecting for a 40-yard touchdown pass to cut into the McAlester lead.
MacArthur would then attempt an onside kick, successfully recovering the ball at the Buffs 45.
That would result in another Highlander touchdown, but a blocked point after try by McCarty made it a 28-13 McAlester lead after three quarters.
The Buffs began driving hard and fast to open the final quarter, resulting in Boatright taking the option himself and trotting 11 yards untouched for the score to extend the Buffs lead.
MacArthur attempted to drive down the field looking for an answer, but would be stopped on a fourth down conversion attempt to give the ball back to McAlester.
The ensuing drive for the Buffs ended in another McCarty rushing touchdown, sealing the dominant victory and advancing McAlester to its first title game in eight years.
McCarty led the way with 20 carries for 203 yards and four touchdowns, followed by Ethan Watkins with 53 yards.
Boatright finished the night 9-of-18 passing for 165 yards and a score, plus a rushing touchdown. McCarty led the receiving game with 75 yards, followed by Barnes with 59 yards, and Bass with 17 yards and a touchdown.
McAlester advances to face off against Collinsville in the Class 5A state championship game, scheduled for Dec. 4 at Chad Richison Staidum in Edmond at 7 p.m.
It'll be Mazey's first time to reach a state title game, and he said as excited as he is for himself, he's even more thrilled for his team — but acknowledged there's still work to be done.
"I'm excited for these kids. They work so hard, and we ride them so hard," he said. "It's a vicious cycle...and win, lose, or draw, it's the last week of football."
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
