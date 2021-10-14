The Buffs knew what was at stake, and didn‘t want to leave any doubt.
Second-ranked McAlester (7-0, 4-0) faced off against third-ranked Coweta (6-1, 3-1) on Thursday, with the Buffs taking the dominant 33-2 win.
Soaked in a fresh bath of sports drink, McAlester coach Forrest Mazey said he was proud of the way his team performed from start to finish, and placing themselves atop the District 5A-3 standings with Shawnee.
“We work these kids about as hard as anybody in the state,” he said. “Our staff is second to none, and our kids work as hard as anybody, if not harder. I know what we put them through.”
He especially applauded the McAlester defense, which did not allow an offensive score for the second time this season.
“At the end of the day, you’ve got to be physical and that’s what we pride ourselves on,” Mazey said. “I think we were more physical than everybody else tonight...that’s how our Black Death Defense is.”
The Tigers won the toss and elected to receive the ball first, but saw a promising drive turn into a turnover on downs.
McAlester’s Caden Lesnau later took a pitch from quarterback Trent Boatright and bolted down the right sideline for a 22-yard touchdown.
Later in the second quarter, Coweta quarterback Gage Hamm looked to answer but was picked off by McAlester defensive back Killian Barnes.
However an errant snap on a punt sailed through the back of the end zone for a safety and trimmed the McAlester lead to 7-2.
McAlester’s Black Death Defense went back to work and forced another turnover on downs in the following possession.
With time winding down, the Buffs churned up the yards down to the one yard line before Erik McCarty took a direct snap for the score.
After another Tiger penalty edged McAlester toward the goal line on the point-after attempt, McCarty once again rumbled into the end zone for a 15-2 lead at the half.
McAlester continued its dominance in the second half when McCarty rumbled for a 41-yard score and 21-2 lead midway through the third quarter.
The Tigers responded with a productive drive of their own, but would be stopped on yet another turnover on downs.
Then McCarty completed a jump pass over the Coweta defense to a wide-open Cale Prather, who ran untouched 71-yards for a score.
The Black Death Defense would continue to give the Tigers fits, keeping them stuck at midfield and stopping yet another fourth down try.
Ethan Watkins then powered his way in for the exclamation point score as the Buffs ran away with the win.
“Anytime the head coach says you’re 2-3 touchdowns better than the other team to a college coach, you take that personally,” Mazey said. “And even with three touchdowns, they don’t beat us.”
Boatright finished the night with 6-of-10 passing for 77 yards and a score, with Prather leading the way on the receiving end with three catches for 79 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, McCarty led the ground game with 132 yards on 13 carries.
The Buffs will now shift their focus to a homecoming matchup against Tulsa Edison next week.
“Just got to take it a day at a time. Everybody is 0-0 again,” he said.
