The Buffs finished the regular season by achieving something that hadn’t happened in a decade.
Top-ranked McAlester (10-0, 7-0) hosted Tulsa Will Rogers (4-6, 2-5) on Friday, with the Buffs taking a 54-12 win to go undefeated in the regular season for the first time since 2011.
Coach Forrest Mazey said he was excited with the way the Buffs showed up focused and ready to play, knowing what the win would mean and what is coming next.
"Our kids came out and did exactly what I expected us to do tonight," Mazey said. "I'm super proud of them. They finished with one of their goals, 10-0 and undefeated district champs."
McAlester won the toss, and wasted no time in moving downfield. Soon, it’d be Erik McCarty punching the ball across the goal line to break the ice for the Buffs.
After the Buff defense forced a Roper punt, a 43-yard run by Dakota Moton would put McAlester at the Roper 10. From there, the offensive line opened a gap for McCarty, who trotted once again into the end zone for the score.
Looking for an answer, the Ropers started to air out the ball. But that would prove to be a costly mistake, as Moton leapt high into the air, nabbing a would-be pass, and returning it 36 yards for the pick six.
On the next offensive possession for Tulsa Rogers, the Ropers made their way down the field and into the end zone, trimming into the McAlester lead.
But the Buffs answered right back, as quarterback Trent Boatright found Killian Barnes, with the latter charging 61 yards to extend the McAlester lead inside the second quarter.
An interception on the next defensive possession by Barnes gave the Buffs the ball once again, leading to another Moton touchdown.
The Black Death Defense would immediately strike the next time on the field, forcing and recovering a fumble at midfield to give McAlester possession. The Buffs would then translate that turnover into another touchdown pass, with this time Boatright finding Lleyton Bass to give McAlester the 44-6 lead at the half.
In the second half, the defense wasted no time in holding off the Ropers and giving the Buffs the ball back.
And it didn’t take long for the offense to get back into a rhythm, with McCarty punching the ball into the endzone for a score.
But the Ropers had an answer, and scored as time expired to make it a 51-12 McAlester lead after three quarters.
The Buffs would add three more points in the final quarter, courtesy of a 35-yard field goal from Kobe Clark to add an exclamation point to the win.
Boatright finished the night 7-of-9 passing for 120 yards and two touchdowns, with Barnes leading the receivers with a catch for a 61-yard score.
McCarty led the ground game with nine carries for 92 yards and three touchdowns, followed by Moton with seven carries for 69 yards and a touchdown, as well as a 36-yard pick six.
Mazey again praised the work of his team on both sides of the ball, and once again etching their names into the McAlester record books. But now, a whole new season begins.
"Enjoy it for tonight. Everybody is 0-0 (tomorrow)," Mazey said. "You can get to a certain goal, but you can't do it without being 1-0, so that's what we've got to do."
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
