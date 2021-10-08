The Buffs jumped out early and never looked back.
Top-ranked McAlester (6-0, 3-0) hosted Durant (0-5, 0-2) at Hook Eales Stadium, where the Buffs secured the 56-21 win.
McAlester won the toss, deciding to begin the game with the football. The Buffs went to work quickly, taking just six plays to drive 80 yards — ending in a dime of a pass from Trent Boatright to Killian Barnes for the 17-yard opening score.
As the Lions took over the ball, they’d find themselves just on the McAlester side of midfield. But they’d go no further, being stopped by the defense and forced to punt.
Back with the football, the Buffs once again began marching downfield. This time, Boatright would find Lleyton Bass, who weaved his way around the defense and trotted 13 yards into the end zone — giving McAlester the 14-0 lead after the opening quarter.
In the second quarter, McAlester refused to give the Lions any leeway. Durant would be forced to punt, giving the Buffs excellent field position at the Lion 37.
The Buffs marched their way downfield once again, and used their dozer package with Erik McCarty to force his way into the end zone for the score.
Later, with the ball once again, McAlester would not be denied another trip deep into enemy territory. As they faced a fourth down goal line situation, it would be McCarty again — this time dragging multiple defenders with him — as he dove across the plane for the score and 28-0 lead at the half.
In the start of the second half, the Buffs defense wouldn’t allow Durant to go far, forcing a punt. And on the next drive, Boatright have a short toss to Ethan Watkins — who zigzagged his way around the Lions and powered his way 00 yards for the score.
The Lions took over on offense, and began making their way down the field. After a big push to put themselves deep into Buffalo territory, Durant would later score to put themselves on the board.
But their celebration would be short lived, as Dakota Moton was given the ball and blasted out untouched into nothing but green grass for the 80-yard touchdown.
Later, as the Buffs took over once again, they’d find themselves in a fourth down situation at the Durant 14-yard line.
But the McAlester offensive line parted the Lions defense, creating a gap with which McCarty darted up the middle and into the endzone.
The Lions would find an answer on the next possession with another score, but McAlester responded in kind thanks to a touchdown run by Brayden Bumphus to help seal away the game.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
