When the Buffs got rolling, they never stopped.
Class 5A-No. 1 McAlester (5-0, 2-0) hosted Tulsa East Central (3-2, 0-2) in district play at Hook Eales Stadium on Friday, with the Buffs taking the dominant 62-6 win.
“Big win. We did what we needed to do and put them down by halftime,” Buffs coach Forrest Mazey said after the game. "Essentially finished it off and did what we needed to do, even with a little bit of execution flaws.”
The Buffs got the ball first to start the game, and wasted no time in getting their offense moving down the field. That’s when quarterback Trent Boatright tossed a pass toward Eli Chatman, who bolted out into an open field for a 42-yard score.
After quick work from the McAlester defense, the offense got back going once again. As the Buffs marched down the field, it’d be Erik McCarty punching through the defense for his first score of the night.
The Buffs kept the accelerator to the floor, and on the next offensive series, Dakota Moton pushed his way into Cardinal territory — and followed it up with 33-yard run up the middle for another McAlester score and a 20-0 lead after the opening quarter.
In the second quarter, the Buffs decided to air out the ball a little more. Boatright slung the ball toward the end zone, where it was subsequently caught by Lleyton Bass to extend the McAlester lead.
As the Cardinals took over on offense, the formidable Black Death Defense made sure their opponents had nowhere to go and forced them to punt. But that move would also prove costly, as Caden Lesnau scooped up the ball and ran circles around would-be tacklers for the 50-yard touchdown.
The scoring bonanza continued, as a run by McCarty and another dime from Boatright to Cale Prather put two more scores on the board — leading to a 48-0 lead at the half.
In the second half, the Cardinals took over possession first. But the McAlester defense remained a steel wall, forcing East Central to punt it away.
Working with a short field, it didn’t take long before Killian Barnes nabbed a pass as he flew into the end zone for the touchdown to get the Buffs offense going once again.
McAlester continued to roll offensively, as Ethan Watkins made his way through a defender and over the goal line to tack on even more point for the Buffs.
East Central would put itself on the board midway through the final quarter, but McAlester never allowed another as it put the game away for good.
Boatright finished the night 10-of-12 with 154 yards and four touchdowns, with Chatman leading the receivers with 42 yards off a single catch and a touchdown, followed by Prather with 40 yards and a score, as well as Bass with 33 yards and a score.
McCarty led the ground game with seven carries for 86 yards and two touchdowns, followed by Watkins with 82 yards and a score, and Moton with 81 yards and a touchdown.
McAlester will next return to Hook Eales Stadium on Oct. 8 as the Buffs play host to Durant, and Mazey said the Buffs will need to continue to build on each week as they make their way toward the playoffs.
“Just keep moving forward, keep doing us, and keep doing a little bit better,” he said. “If you get one percent better every day, you’ll be where you want to be at the end."
