The Buffs wanted to leave no doubt.
McAlester (11-0) hosted Sapulpa (6-5) in the opening round of the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class 5A state football playoffs on Friday, with the Buffs taking a 48-14 win to advance to the second round.
Coach Forrest Mazey said he was proud of the effort on both sides of the ball, and said his team came fully prepared for the matchup.
“I thought it was a good win. Anytime you win in the playoffs, I don’t care if it’s by one, by 20, by 50 — I don’t care,” he said. “Super good job, I’m proud of them, super proud of the coaching staff…the kids were locked in and play well.”
The Buffs won the toss and elected to receive the ball, but Sapulpa used a game-opening onside kick to recover and give itself the ball.
But that success would be short lived, as on the next play, McAlester’s Cale Prather leapt into the air, intercepted the ball, and returned it to midfield to give the Buffs a boost on offense.
Just a few plays later, quarterback Trent Boatright connected with Prather on a 14-yard pass to open scoring for the Buffs.
The defense next made quick work and forced Sapulpa to punt and give possession back to McAlester.
On the ensuing drive, Boatright would find Prather once again and he’d elude any would-be tacklers on the way for a 50-yard score.
Getting back to work, the Black Death Defense for McAlester quickly forced another fourth down punt try. But this one wouldn’t make it into the air as it was blocked by Erik McCarty and returned down to the eight-yard line.
Just a few short plays and a penalty later, Boatright let it fly once again — this time finding Lleyton Bass in the corner of the end zone for yet another score and a 19-0 lead after the opening quarter.
Both teams would trade possessions to start the second quarter, but McAlester would find its offensive rhythm once again and begin driving into Sapulpa territory.
That’s when Boatright looked left and found Bass, who hurdled a defender into the end zone to complete the 21-yard score.
With the half winding down, Sapulpa put together its own drive and made its way into McAlester territory — ending with a 22-yard touchdown throw to cut into the Buffs’ lead.
But McAlester wasn’t finished scoring just yet. With only seconds remaining, the Buffs marched down field once again and used a Kobe Clark 30-yard field goal to take a 29-7 lead at the half.
In the second half, the defense wasted no time in holding off Sapulpa and giving the Buffs the ball back.
Just two plays later, McCarty made his way into open turf and never looked back on the way to a 38-yard rushing score.
Sapulpa responded by making its way down the field on the next offensive possession, but would be stalled once again by the Buffs defense.
Although Sapulpa would attempt a fourth-down conversion, they’d be stopped by McAlester who took over possession.
The Buffs would attempt a fourth down conversion of their own just a few plays later, successfully marching into Sapulpa territory. Two plays later, McCarty shed any defensive threats and exploded out for the 41-yard score.
With everything going their way, the Buffs’ momentum also translated to the defense as Jayden Shumway recovered a Sapulpa fumble to give McAlester great position at the 22-yard line.
That play led to Boatright rolling to his right on a first and goal, and finding a wide-open Bass in the back of the endzone to take a 48-7 lead after three quarters.
After a defensive start for most of the final quarter, Sapulpa marched its way downfield — punching the ball into the endzone for its second score of the night.
But it wouldn’t be enough, as the damage had been done — with McAlester sailing into the second round of the playoffs with the win.
Boatright finished the night with 13-of-16 passing for 160 yards and four touchdowns, with Prather leading the receivers with 75 yards and two touchdowns, followed by Killian Barnes with 42 yards, and Bass with 40 yards and the score.
McCarty led the ground game with 11 carries for 147 yards and two touchdowns, followed by Dakota Moton with 32 yards and Ethan Watkins at 31 yards.
Mazey again lauded the efforts of his players, saying that the Buffs are fortunate because every player on the team is coming together to do their part to help ensure a victory.
“We ask guys to step up and they do a great job of stepping up. I think that’s what makes this team so fun to watch,” Mazey said. “It’s a group of individuals that forms a team, instead of one or two guys.”
McAlester will now turn its attention to the OSSAA Class 5A state quarterfinals, as the Buffs will play host to Guthrie on Nov. 19 at Hook Eales Stadium.
“They’re eerily similar to us,” Mazey said. “It’ll be a great matchup for our kids."
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
