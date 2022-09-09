The Buffs exploded out of the gate, and completed a feat not accomplished in more than 40 years.
5A-No. 1 McAlester (3-0) hosted 4A Ada (1-1) at Hook Eales Stadium on Friday, where the Buffs took shutout the Cougars 34-0 for the POTAC rivalry win.
Coach Forrest Mazey said the Buffs spent all week making sure they were ready for their opponent, and it translated well into a dominant win.
"We took a step tonight I think in the right direction," he said. "We prepared correctly all week long, and that's what I'm proud of — we prepared the right way, and we got it done the right way."
It was also the first shutout win for the Buffs in the series since 1979, and Mazey said he was proud of the effort from his team on both sides of the ball.
"It was just lights out tonight. I think everybody played lights out tonight, except for a couple miscues on offense," he said. "I'm super proud of the execution offensively and defensively, and they did a dang good job. I'm super proud of them."
The Cougars won the toss and elected to give McAlester the ball to start the game. The Buffs made quick work of marching down the field, but would soon find themselves in a fourth down situation with five yards to go from the Ada 38-yard line.
McAlester put the ball into the hands of Erik McCarty, who rumbled around any would-be tacklers for the score. Ada took over possession, and the Cougars soon found themselves in a fourth down situation of their own.
But the Black Death Defense from McAlester made sure the Cougars didn’t have a similar result — with Braden Bumphus knocking down the last pass to make it a 7-0 McAlester lead ager the opening quarter.
The Buffs quickly got going in the second quarter, and capped off a drive with quarterback Caden Lesnau scrambling for a four-yard score to make it 14-0.
Ada’s offensive answer fell short on the next possession, and the Cougars would be forced to punt again. After a gratuitous bounce, the Buffs took over on the Ada 47. But this possession wouldn’t last long, as Blaze Baugh burst through the defense as he rumbled for the score.
The Cougars tried to get a score before the locker room break, but a deep pass was intercepted by Chaz Bradley — nabbing his third pick of the year to secure the 21-0 halftime lead for the Buffs.
After a defensive start to the second half, McAlester got its motor running on its second possession. Lesnau lobbed a short screen pass over the middle to McCarty, and he leapt over defenders as he tumbled 47 yards for a touchdown and 28-0 lead after three quarters.
The Buffs later added a pass to Jaxon Lauerman for the nine yard score, and the defense held up its end of the bargain to complete the shutout.
Lesnau went 11-of-15 passing for 110 yards and two touchdowns while McCarty led the receiving end by catching two passes for 54 yards and a score, followed by Lauerman with two catches for 39 yards and a touchdown.
McCarty led the ground game, using eight carries for 100 yards and a touchdown. Baugh followed quickly behind with seven carries for 80 yards and a score.
The Black Death Defense held the Cougars to just 130 yards of total offense — 68 rushing yards and 62 passing yards, with an interception and a blocked punt.
"You know what they say, 'you're only as good as your next one,'" Mazey said. "They'll get to enjoy it longer...and then we'll be ready to work on us Monday next week, and then it'll be working on (Tulsa) Memorial."
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.