COWETA — Top-ranked McAlester set out on the road at No. 3 Coweta Thursday, where the Buffaloes fell 49-0.
The two teams started the game trading blows defensively, with neither team getting into the end zone. But it’d be Coweta (6-0, 3-0) breaking the ice, as Na’kylan Starks connected with Mason Ford on a nine-yard pass on the way to a 7-0 lead after the first quarter.
The Buffs (5-1, 2-1) battled their next time with the ball, but penalties drove them back and forced a punt. The Tigers used the opportunity to march down the field, striking with another touchdown pass to lead 14-0.
Late in the half, the Buffs had the Tigers backed up at midfield and forced a fourth down. But a late pass interference flag called on an incomplete pass gave Coweta new life on the drive — and the Tigers found purchase to put put themselves up 21-0 at the half.
In the second half, the Tigers got the ball and looked to drive down the field. Injuries began to pile up for the Buffs, including head injuries that temporarily stopped play. The Buffs fought as play resumed, but Coweta put itself into the end zone to extend the lead.
The Tigers added in another scoring drive late in the third, and added a scoop and score off a McAlester fumble to take a 42-0 lead heading into the final period.
McAlester started to drive down the field, handing the ball off to Erik McCarty as they reached midfield. But the Buffs would be stuffed on a fourth down, with the Tigers taking over with just more than eight minutes to play.
That drive resulted in a short-yardage Coweta score late in the quarter, and marked the final score of the game.
The Buffs will next return home on Oct. 13 as they host East Central in McAlester.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
