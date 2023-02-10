These Buffs are headed to the next level.
Four McAlester players were honored during a signing ceremony Friday at McAlester High School as they committed to play college football after graduations.
Blaze Baugh, Chaz Bradley, Connor Fields, and Kasen Whitley were all four honored with a ceremony inside the Dr. Lucy Smith Center at MHS, surrounded by family, friends, and their fellow students.
Baugh signed to play for the University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond. He had a standout season for McAlester, totaling 713 rushing yards and six touchdowns. His lone year with the Buffs included his 258 rushing yard, three score night in a semifinal game against Bishop McGuinness on Nov. 26 — the fifth-best single-game performance in McAlester history.
He said he was initially contacted by the school his junior season, and that everything started to fall into place this year. And after signing, Baugh said he was happy with his decision.
“It feels great,” he said. “I just loved everything about (UCO).”
Bradley signed to play with Coffeyville Community College in Coffeyville, Kansas, as a defensive back. Defensively, Bradley recorded 42 tackles in his senior season, and flew to the football with eight interceptions and 12 passes deflected.
And he said getting to sign to play college football was a dream come true.
“I feel pretty blessed, honestly,” Bradley said. “I’ve been waiting on this moment, and I’m ready to get started.”
Fields and Whitley were both standouts on a stout McAlester offensive line, helping pave the path for the Buffs’ 3,218 rushing yards and holding steadfast in the trenches to allow their teammates to gather 2,323 passing yards.
Fields signed to play with McPherson College in McPherson, Kansas. He said he was thrilled with the opportunity, and knew he was fulfilling a dream while also making a commitment for his collegiate career.
“It’s nice. A little bit different, I just signed my life away for the next four years,” he joked.
Whitley signed to play for Southwestern College in Winfield, Kansas. He said this moment was something he’s been looking forward to for years, and he chased his dream into reality.
“I’m happy I get to go play in college. It’s what I’ve wanted to do my whole life,” he said. “So I’ve got to where I wanted to be.”
The four Buffs are also setting various goals for themselves as they continue their careers at the collegiate level, setting the stage for even more success.
“I definitely want to try to get a starting spot freshman year,” Whitley said. “And make All-American by the time I graduate.”
“Just be better than I am now,” Fields said. “Prove that I’m supposed to be there, and not that I’m there just to be there.”
“My goal right now is just to get there, stay on top of my stuff, get where I need to be,” Bradley said.
“I’m ready to just do what I do,” Baugh said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.