Class, integrity, respect, loyalty, intense, caring, selfless, legend — these were some of the words many people used to describe Joe Brown.
The former Savanna coach and administrator was greeted to a standing ovation from a throng of family, friends, and former players during a surprise 78th birthday party at the school on Jan. 22. Brown humbly hung his head and waved to the crowd, before making the rounds to greet each and every person.
“We went through some hard old times on that old basketball floor, and I know there was times when y’all didn’t think a whole lot of me,” he said to the laughing crowd. “I had a lot of good young men that worked (hard), and I love you all.”
Brown was also greeted to a special video commemorating his birthday, filled with messages and stories from former players, family, and friends from over the years.
Brown’s granddaughter Makenzie Eagle Road — who put together the interviews and short film — said she was inspired to do something special for her grandfather because he spent so much of his life in service of others.
“He always found a way to serve others. He taught me that it doesn’t always have to benefit you, you know?” she said. “If you feel it in your heart to do something for someone then you should do it.
“I have the skill and resource to do this for him and he deserved it,” she added. “And I felt led to do it for him so I did.”
Brown graduated from Savanna in 1963, played college basketball at Eastern Oklahoma State College for two years, then Southeastern Oklahoma State University until his graduation in 1967.
“I played at Southeastern in ’67, and I was hired here at Savanna schools in ’67,” Brown said. “I left after two years…I ended up back at Savanna, and stayed until 1986 coaching. Then I became the high school principal, and then the superintendent later.
“But this is a special place for me and my family right here,” he said. “And all of you guys that played, and girls — you mean more to me than you’ll ever know.”
Brown led Savanna to 12 district championships, three regional tournament appearances, one regional title, one area runner-up finish, and one state tournament berth.
The Bulldogs also won 10 Pitt 8 Tournament titles, and finished as runners-up eight times. They also won eight conference regular-season crowns.
Brown’s son Brian soon followed in his father’s footsteps, coaching the very program he grew up in until his own retirement.
“Playing for my dad was a good experience. A very good experience,” Brian said. “I wouldn’t trade it for nothing. I sure wish we could do it all over again. I love you.”
Brown sat in the back of the room, watching in revered silence as many people from his past told him how much he meant to them — many of whom went on to be coaches and administrators themselves.
“He’s the epitome of what a Savanna Bulldog alumni should be, or what everybody should strive to be,” Former Savanna coach and current principal Angie Wilson said. “You have done so much for the town of Savanna, and the school of Savanna, and all of the alumni that’s came through since you started.”
“I wouldn’t be coaching if it wasn’t for coach Brown,” Bulldog alum and current Canadian baseball coach Larry Tucker said. “He impacted my life in many ways.”
“I knew in high school that I wanted to be a basketball coach, and he had a lot to do with that,” Former player and current Pittsburg coach Jim Jenson said. “You have meant the world. I can never thank you enough.”
“I really just fell in love with the coaching and administration aspect,” Pittsburg softball coach and superintendent Chad Graham said. “He would constantly check with phone calls and texts, making sure I had everything I needed to be successful. But just to see him as a role model daily…and how he treated people, I do try to follow that lead.”
Current Savanna coach and graduate Matt Murdaugh said Brown was like a grandfather to him, and continues to make an impact — so much so that he had Brown’s signature embroidered on the back of the Bulldogs’ jerseys.
Murdaugh said he never fails to turn around and see Brown in the home stands, and always seeks advice when he can.
“As long as I’ve been a coach here at Savanna, there’s not been a game that goes by that coach hasn’t called me before or after a game, or that I’ve called him,” he said.
Brown said he’s proud of every single one of his former players and students, and does his best to keep up with them and their lives. He especially enjoys getting out to as many games as he can to see the next generation and their successes.
“There’s a lot of you coaching today that’s really been successful,” he said. “We’ve got one in here that’s won four state championships — Mr. Jim Jenson — and we’ve got others that just make me proud every time I see you.
“And I’m really proud of these young men at Savanna this year,” he continued. “Coach Murdaugh has done a really good job with them, they worked hard, and they got them a Pittsburg 8 Conference Tournament championship, and I’m really proud of them.”
Even those that played and coached against Brown had many kind words to share. Former Kiowa coach Bill Hensley said he always knew it was going to be a battle when he played the Bulldogs and saw Brown on the opposite bench with his signature towel in-hand.
“I know why he had good teams,” Hensley said. “Every Saturday morning, he’d have a boy in (the gym) for about 30-45 minutes, then he’d have another one come. He developed individuals, then he put them together as a team. That’s why Joe Brown kicked everybody’s tail.”
But Hensley had the biggest praise for Brown’s character.
“I mean this from the heart. If I had had a son, I’d want him to be just like Joe Brown.”
Although Brown retired from Savanna in 1996, he never gave up the game of basketball. He can still be found to this day traveling to gyms and instructing players from many different schools and communities.
“There’s kids now in high school he’s worked with that search the bleachers for him because they feel so honored to know he is there,” Eagle Road said. “I could never dream to have as much of an impact that he is still making at 78 years old, but I will do my very best.”
And for Brown, getting to visit with everyone and relive some of his lifetime of memories was the best gift he could have received for his birthday.
“When I walked in here today, I’ve never seen such many good faces that I hadn’t seen in such a long time,” he said. “I love y’all, and God bless each and every one of you.”
