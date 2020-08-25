The McAlester Lady Buffs softball team battled on both sides of the ball but fell 12-0 to Tahlequah on Tuesday.
McAlester coach Kelleya Cox said her team is very young, as is learning how to hone their game in real time. And while the result wasn't what they wanted, she said there's a lot for them to build on.
"I understand we're young," Cox said. "Whether it be pitching, fielding, hitting, for sure...You've got to be able to do those things in order to win a few games."
Arianna Aranda got the nod in the circle for the Lady Buffs as she and her defense made quick work of the Lady Tigers in the first inning, retiring the first three batters.
McAlester then took to the bats, where Allison Bond and Elizabeth Milligan recorded back-to-back singles. Madi Ayers followed that up with a sacrifice to advance the runners, but Tahlequah pitcher Bailey Jones notched a strikeout to retire the side.
In the top of the second inning, Jada Ponce gathered in two fly balls in center field to stave off the Lady Tigers. But Tahlequah’s Charlea Cochran and Jersey Retzloff began a two out rally which say their team leading 6-0 over McAlester at the end of the inning.
In the third inning, Aranda recorded a strikeout to begin the side. Her defense assisted in her in the next two outs, as the shortstop Milligan recorded the next two throw outs to first base.
In the top of the fourth inning, the Lady Tigers took advantage of a stretch double and a fielder’s choice to began another scoring run on the way to the win over the Lady Buffs.
Cox said her team is taking every game as a learning experience, and she said she is excited for what the future holds for the Lady Buffs in the next few years.
"I am excited. These girls have a lot of ability," Cox said. "They're going to be good. It's just that we've got to keep going. We've got to keep pushing. We've can't stop and we can't give up."
