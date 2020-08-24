The Kiowa Cowgirls rounded out the first day of the Pitt 8 Conference Fast-Pitch Festival with a 12-0 win over Crowder on Monday.
In the final game of the evening at the home site for the Cowgirls, Chloe Crawley took to the center circle for the home team.
After a Demonette single to start the game, the Cowgirls threw out the next better at first before Crawley rounded out the side with back-to-back strikeouts.
When Kiowa came up to the plate, Crawley earned a walk and subsequently stole the next three bases, including home plate for the first score.
Crowder tightened down on defense, using a 4-3 double play and a line drive to third to end the side and return to the bats.
Kiowa returned the favor on the defensive side, recording a 6-3 throwout and another two strikeouts from Crawley.
In the bottom of the second inning, Kiowa uncorked its offense and quickly loaded up the bases. The Cowgirls received their second run of the game after Ella Stone was walked. Allie Scrivner was next to the plate and hit a sacrifice RBI, followed by Crawley with a 2RBI triple.
The runs kept coming for the Cowgirls before Crowder retired the side to return to offense.
Kiowa’s defense held the next three batters off the bags, and the Cowgirls returned to offense and scored four more runs to force a run rule and took home the victory.
The Cowgirls will return to action on Tuesday as they face off against Canadian at 5:15 p.m. and Pittsburg at 7:45 p.m. Both games will be at Kiowa.
Crowder will next play against Stuart at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, followed by Haileyville at 6:30 p.m. Both games will be at Savanna.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
