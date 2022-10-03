Fan of the Week: Who is it going to be this week?

Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds light and variable..
Updated: October 3, 2022 @ 5:09 pm
DEREK HATRIDGE | Staff photoMcAlester fans traveled to Del City last week to support the Buffaloes in taking a 34-33 overtime win.
Last week's fan of the week is everyone who traveled to Del City to support McAlester in taking a 34-33 overtime win. Make sure to support your team for a chance to be named the Fan of the Week.
