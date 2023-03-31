Emma Harrison has grown up through the game of soccer.
The McAlester senior started her career with McAlester United at the age of eight. She had been playing other youth sports, but soccer soon got her attention.
“It was influenced by some friends,” she said. “I had never played before and just decided to try it, and I really liked it.”
Harrison said her favorite aspects about the game are the ways it makes her feel when she steps onto the pitch.
“The adrenaline really gets you. It’s exciting,” she said. “And the bonds you make with your teammates, with any team really.”
Harrison spends her time in the goal for the Lady Buffs, where she remains a calm wall of steel. But she admitted that the frosty-looking exterior is there by design.
“I try to be more confident than what I really am, just so it scares (the other team) a little bit,” she said. “And it’s a lot of fun. I try not to get into my head about it — because if I do, I’ll psych myself out.”
Harrison has also earned an endearing nickname from her athletic career, with coaches and teammates referring to her as “Hollywood.” It has become so synonymous that she said some people think it’s her actual name.
The origin of the moniker came from club ball with then-coach Adam Nooner, when the team consisted of two Emmas.
“It was sunny at practice…and I always wore my sunglasses,” Harrison said. “And Adam, he called me ‘Hollywood.’ and then it just stuck with me ever since then.”
Outside of soccer, Harrison is also a member of the Pride of McAlester band, and said she enjoys spending time with friends or with her Life Church youth group.
“Usually most of the time I’m not home until later in the evenings, except on school nights,” she said. “I also like hanging out with my family. Every time we get together, I really enjoy that.”
And along those same lines, Harrison said her biggest supporters in her life come from family and coaches over the years.
Harrison will be hanging up her black and gold at the end of this season, and moving on to the next chapter of her life as she has signed to play college soccer at Murray State.
But she knows that once a Buffalo, always a Buffalo — and gave some advice to the next generation.
“Don’t be scared, and try not to think about what others think about you. Just do it,” Harrison said. “Because I’m also in marching band…and I used to get really psyched out because of the marching band and I would get worried about what others would think of me.
“Just do your own thing,” she continued. “And enjoy yourself. Because if you focus too much on that, then you won’t be having fun.”
