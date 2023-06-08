Braleigh King has a new title to add to her name — All American.
The Eastern Oklahoma State College softball player made history as she was named to the National Junior College Athletics Association Division I All American Third Team.
In the Holdenville freshman’s first season in Wilburton, King earned a .455 batting average with 15 runs scored — including nine home runs — and a staggering 56 RBIs in 50 games. She also earned a .518 on-base percentage and a .685 slugging percentage.
King and the Lady Mountaineers saw many successes this season. Eastern finished its spring with a record of 33-19, including wins over multiple nationally ranked opponents. The Lady Mountaineers also made a run in the Region 2 Tournament.
As a collective, Eastern earned a .328 batting average, a .398 on-base percentage, a .511 slugging percentage, and smacked a total of 62 home runs on the year.
The All-American honors were an historic landmark for the program, as King became the first Lady Mountaineer since 2006 to be given the prestigious designation.
All-American status isn’t the only accolade King has received this season. The catcher and designated player also earned National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-Region Second Team honors for her efforts this season, becoming the first player in Eastern history to earn the honor.
King and multiple teammates also earned Region 2 All-Region honors for their work this spring. She, Makenzie Martin, and Greenlee Wells were all named to the First Team, followed by Hailey Vela on the Second Team, and McKinley Feazle, Keeley Johnson, and Chloe Brown as Honorable Mention.
Martin earned a .386 batting average with 11 home runs, 46 RBIs, and 25 runs scored. She made 30 appearances in the circle and posted a 3.60 ERA with 114 strikeouts.
Wells finished the year with a .386 batting average with 14 home runs, 59 RBIs and 49 runs scored, while Vela recorded a .394 batting average with four home runs, 28 RBIs, and 60 runs scored.
Feazle earned a .304 batting average with 26 RBIs and 42 runs scored, while Johnson finished with a .264 batting average with 39 RBIs and 28 runs scored. Meanwhile, it was Brown’s efforts in the circle earning her a spot — finishing with a 4.42 ERA in 31 appearances with 87 strikeouts thrown.
