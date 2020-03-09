Tom Jefferson Ratliff, 97, of Wilburton, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at his home. Viewing and visitation will be today, March 10, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Waldrop Funeral Home. Graveside services will be on Wednesday, March 11, at 2 p.m. at High Bridge Cemetery in Wilburton. Off…