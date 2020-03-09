Spectators buzzed as Dakota Trammell checked in for Kiowa in the final minutes of a state tournament game and raced to his spot in the offense.
Boys basketball coach Keith Quaid called a play for Dakota, who turned and fired a one-handed shot that rattled around the rim and out. An opponent from Garber got the rebound and handed it back to Trammell, who squared up for another shot — swish.
Jim Norick Arena in Oklahoma City erupted as the Kiowa freshman, who is diagnosed with autism, got his first bucket in the state tournament.
Dakota has been the heart of the Cowboys and inspired the team's motto — "black and gold, baby" — on the way to a second consecutive state tournament appearance this year.
Although Kiowa lost to Garber in the Class A state semifinals March 6, Dakota will always be confident and proud of his team.
"He thinks a lot of these guys," his mother, Melissa, said before the game. "As far as he’s concerned, they’ve already won it. They’ve already won state."
Dakota is proud of his team's accomplishments.
After Kiowa won the Moss tournament title earlier this season, he took a drill and hung up the championship medal on the wall beside the TV in the living room.
Melissa said she asked her son why he did that — "so everyone can see," she said Dakota exclaimed.
But Dakota wasn't always so vocal.
He couldn't talk until the first grade, but Melissa said speech and occupational therapy, plus a one-on-one teacher led to an incredible transformation.
“We really didn’t know what to expect,” Melissa said. “But we worked really hard, and his teachers worked hard with him, and his coaches, and they’ve always just kind of believed the best about him. And he believed it about himself."
Third grade brought a new experience for Dakota. He had never picked up a ball before joining the third-grade basketball team.
But Kiowa coach Brian Scrivner worked with him individually in third grade before the coach and Quaid put more on Dakota's shoulders each year.
When high school approached, Melissa said she was hesitant to let Trammell join the basketball team. But she said Quaid came in at the beginning of the year with a schedule and a plan.
“He said ‘Dakota, we’re all ready to go. These are the home games and the games that he will be playing,’” Melissa said.
The Cowboys quickly took Trammell under their wing, and now he'll tell you about “his boys.” They feed off of his energy during games, and each player takes a moment to work with him in practice every day.
Melissa said her son has grown up with "his boys" and they all came to Dakota's birthday party with presents and warm smiles.
So what did Dakota do when they showed up?
“Well, I skated with the boys,” Trammell said happily.
Dakota's boys sang "happy birthday" and brought their friend some Dr. Pepper and Funyuns — "they know the way to his heart," Melissa said.
Trammell said he loves his teammates and looks up to Ethan Newberry and Corbin Lalli.
Melissa said she is overwhelmed with the love and support for her son.
She said things aren't always easy since she had a heart attack last summer and her husband travels a lot as a truck driver — but the family will always cherish the support.
“For moms and dads out there who have children with disabilities, very few of them ever get very many opportunities at all,” Melissa said. “We don’t know why we’re blessed with this school and everything that we have, but we are grateful for it.
“Sometimes your dreams do get to come true," she added.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com
