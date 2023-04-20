Ethan Gillespie knew the ball was gone as soon as it left his bat.
“Oh yeah," he smiled. "As soon as I hit it."
McAlester faced off against Antlers in the first day of the McAlester Baseball Shootout Festival Thursday at Mike Deak Field, where the Buffs walked it off in extra innings for the 6-4 win behind Gillespie’s two-run bomb.
It took 10 full innings to decide a winner, but Buffs coach Justin Mullins said he had complete faith in his senior catcher to get the job done when the time came.
“I’ve seen him hit a few of those, so I knew exactly where that was going right there,” Mullins said. “I’ve seen him hit several of those, and I had complete faith in him.
“He deserves something like that right there, to walk it off like that,” he added.
Gillespie said the pitch was a fastball right down the middle, so he knew it was time to swing for the fences.
“It felt good off the barrel. I’ve barreled some balls up all night and nothing fell my way,” he said. “But at the end of the game when we needed it, it happened.”
The win also broke a 13-game losing streak, and Mullins said it was a testament to the Buffs’ resolve in the face of adversity — especially when analyzing their strength of schedule.
“It’s definitely been a struggle, I’m not going to lie to you. (But) we haven’t played any cupcakes,” he said. “It’s like I tell everybody, in those 13 losses, I felt like we outplayed the other team 95 percent of the innings, just not in the crucial innings that we needed to.”
The Buffs started the game hot defensively as Jaxon Lauerman got the start on the mound. McAlester forced the Bearcats into six quick outs in the first two top frames.
Brayden Phillips then led off the bottom of the second with a double. He wouldn’t be on base long, as Ganon Mullins drilled a line drive for the RBI score. Ganon Mullins later scored on a ground ball put into play by Gunner Hodgell, giving McAlester the 2-0 lead.
Antlers evened the score in the top of the next inning, but McAlester got back to work in the bottom frame. Caden Lesnau and Gillespie put themselves on the bags, and Phillips brought Lesnau in with an RBI single. Ganon Mullins followed with an RBI single of his own, giving the Buffs the 4-2 lead after three innings.
That score held until the top of the fifth inning, as the Bearcats clawed their way back to a tie at 4-4.
Both teams locked things down defensively, leading to a stalemate in the next several innings. Watkins came in to close, and combined with web gems from players like Lesnau held Antlers at bay.
Then came the bottom of the 10th inning. Lesnau put himself on base with a line drive to left that was dropped, representing the winning run for the Buffs. That’s when Gillespie followed with his at-bat — sending the ball sailing into the night sky and being showered with cheers and water as he crossed home plate.
Gillespie, Ganon Mullins, Phillips, and Hodgell combined for six RBIs on the night, while Lauerman and Watkins combined for five strikeouts on the mound.
Mullins said the game represented a total team effort for the Buffs, who always find ways to keep themselves in the fight.
“I’m proud of the kids man. It’s not about us as coaches,” he said. “I’m so happy for them, because they do everything we ask of them. They never falter, and we’re hard on them…but I’ll tell you what, they fight. They fight every day, they fight every game — we’re never out of it.”
And with the regular season winding down and the playoffs looming, Mullins said it’s increasingly important to keep that momentum rolling.
“It’s like I tell (the team), don’t let the Buffaloes get hot,” he said. “It could be dangerous, I’m telling you right now.”
