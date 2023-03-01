The Buffs are back, and they’re ready to start swinging.
McAlester baseball returns to the diamond this week with the official start of spring sports action, and seniors Seth Sam, Ethan Gillespie, and Tyler Phillips said they’re excited for the opportunity.
The Buffaloes finished last season with a record of 21-19, and punched their ticket to the state tournament for the first time in a decade.
The senior squad said it was a memorable moment during the win at the regional over Grove, and playing in the state tournament is a feeling they still haven’t forgotten.
“It was unreal, especially getting to pitch in the regional championship,” Sam said. “Dogpiling on the field, that’s something I’ll never forget.”
“We stopped a ten-year drought that we had here (at McAlester) and got after it,” Gillespie added. “Unfortunate ending to it, but just the run we had with the boys was fun.”
Now the Buffs are looking at a fresh slate with a new spring season upon them. With only three seniors, they’ll have a younger but talented squad. And because of the changes in the lineup this season, McAlester is changing its approach to each outing as they look to return to the state’s top tournament.
“Just staying focused,” Sam said. “We’re losing a couple of guys in the lineup (from last season). Our identity changes, so we’re going to be a lot of small ball this year. If we stay true to our identity, we’ve got the guys to do it.”
“We’re just going to have to be able to hit the gaps, run the bases smart, throw strikes,” Phillips said. “If we can do that, I don’t think anybody in 5A can beat us.”
Pitching is going to be a major strength for the Buffs, with a bevy of bullpen arms to call upon when the time arrives. Other keys include speed and overall experience in the roster — many of whom have been playing baseball since the toddler years.
But the biggest key according to Gillespie will be playing as one cohesive unit, strengthening themselves each and every day.
“We’ve got to come together, play like we can,” he said. “Just building that relationship with each other and coming together I think is the biggest part.”
And as Phillips pointed out, it’s up to the senior leadership to help make sure it all happens.
“Us three are going to have to be louder on everything, and be able to take control of the team when people get their heads down and stuff,” he said. “Other than that, I feel like we’re just as good or an even better team than last year.”
The Buffs are eager to get back to action, with the goal of once again returning to the state tournament for the 28th time in program history — and looking for McAlester’s sixth baseball championship.
They’ve adopted a ‘deserve to win’ mindset to do just that, as Sam explained what that means to the Buffs.
“If you put in the work, at the end of the day, you feel like you deserve to win,” he said.
