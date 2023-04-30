The Demons captured the lead and didn’t look back, securing their spot in Oklahoma City.
Crowder battled against Granite in the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class B regional final on Sunday in Tushka, where the Demons used an early lead to take a 6-4 win and advance to the state tournament.
The Panthers struck first to open the game, plating two for the early lead. But the Demons quickly erased that deficit in the bottom of the inning.
Royce Florenzano led off with a double, and was immediately scored on an RBI double by Trevor Chancellor. Logan Anderson added in an RBI double of his own, tying up the game at 2-2.
Cooper Allison knocked a single to put two runners on the bases, and Austin Ives followed with a ground ball to left that scored another run. Sevryn Mills next stepped up and hit a fly ball to left to add to the lead.
E.J. Crow later hit a ground ball into play, resulting in two more Demons scoring to capture a 6-2 lead after the first inning.
Pitcher Cooper Allison helped quiet the Panthers at the plate in the top of the second inning, striking out two as Crowder held Granite at bay.
The Panthers tried to chip away at the deficit, scoring two runs in the next few innings to trim the Crowder lead down to two runs heading into the seventh inning.
But there, the Demon defense stepped up when it needed to most — securing the final three outs to punch their ticket to the state tournament.
Crow, Mills, Ives, Anderson, and Chancellor combined for six RBIs to lead the way at the plate, while Allison struck out nine in the win on the mound.
Next up for the Demons, they’ll travel for the OSSAA Class B State Baseball tournament, scheduled for May 4-6 in Oklahoma City.
