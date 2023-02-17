The Demons are returning to the diamond.
Crowder is readying for its return to the baseball field as it looks forward to embarking on its 2023 spring schedule next month.
The Demons will open the season on March 3 with a road game at Smithville. They’ll then return to Crowder for the home opener against fellow Pitt 8 member Savanna on March 6.
Crowder will see a string of home games midway through the month, with games against Porum, Buffalo Valley, and Quinton on March 13, 14, and 20.
The Demons will later defend their conference tournament title from last season during the 2023 Pitt 8 Conference Tournament March 30-April 1. They’ll face off in more tournament play April 6-8 at Kiowa.
After a short road stint, Crowder will round out the regular season at home on April 17 as the Demons play host to Kiowa. They’ll next shift gears into the postseason, with district tournaments scheduled for April 20-22.
Here is the complete Crowder 2023 spring baseball schedule:
March 3 at Smithville, 4:30 p.m.
March 6 vs. Savanna, 4:30 p.m.
March 9 at Tushka, 4:30 p.m.
March 10 at Indianola, 4 p.m.
March 13 vs. Porum, 12 p.m.
March 14 vs. Buffalo Valley, TBA
March 20 vs. Quinton, 4 p.m.
March 21 at Latta, 4:30 p.m.
March 23 vs. Canadian, 4 p.m.
March 24 vs. Stigler, 4:30 p.m.
March 27 at Haileyville, 4 p.m.
March 30-April 1 at Pitt 8 Tournament, TBA
April 3 vs. Weleetka, 4:30 p.m.
April 6-8 at Kiowa Tournament, TBA
April 10 vs. Stuart, 4:30 p.m.
April 11 at Rattan, 4:30 p.m.
April 13 at Pittsburg, 4 p.m.
April 14 at Quinton, 4 p.m.
April 17 vs. Kiowa, 4 p.m.
April 20-22 at Districts, TBA
April 27-29 at Regionals, TBA
May 4-6 at State, TBA
