The Demons captured the lead and didn’t look back, securing their spot in Oklahoma City.
Crowder battled against Granite in the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class B regional final on Sunday in Tushka, where the Demons used an early lead to take a 6-4 win and advance to the state tournament.
The Panthers struck first to open the game, plating two for the early lead. But the Demons quickly erased that deficit in the bottom of the inning.
Royce Florenzano led off with a double, and was immediately scored on an RBI double by Trevor Chancellor. Logan Anderson added in an RBI double of his own, tying up the game at 2-2.
Cooper Allison knocked a single to put two runners on the bases, and Austin Ives followed with a ground ball to left that scored another run. Sevryn Mills next stepped up and hit a fly ball to left to add to the lead.
E.J. Crow later hit a ground ball into play, resulting in two more Demons scoring to capture a 6-2 lead after the first inning.
Pitcher Cooper Allison helped quiet the Panthers at the plate in the top of the second inning, striking out two as Crowder held Granite at bay.
The Panthers tried to chip away at the deficit, scoring two runs in the next few innings to trim the Crowder lead down to two runs heading into the seventh inning.
But there, the Demon defense stepped up when it needed to most — securing the final three outs to punch their ticket to the state tournament.
Crow, Mills, Ives, Anderson, and Chancellor combined for six RBIs to lead the way at the plate, while Allison struck out nine in the win on the mound.
Next up for the Demons, they’ll travel for the OSSAA Class B State Baseball tournament, scheduled for May 4-6 in Oklahoma City.
KIOWA
The Cowboys saw their opportunity and lassoed their ticket to Oklahoma City.
Kiowa faced off against Boswell in the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class B regional final on Saturday, where the Cowboys jumped out early to win 9-0 and advance to the state tournament.
The Cowboys put themselves on the board in the opening frame, as an RBI single from Cody Scrivner got the bats going. Shooter Boatright next scored on a wild pitch, giving Kiowa the early 2-0 lead.
The game became a defensive battle in the ensuing innings, with Hunter Boatright doing work on the mound. He struck out five batters as he was backed up by the Cowboy defense, preserving the lead for the black and gold.
But the Cowboys cracked the game wide opening the top of the seventh inning.
Hunter Boatright led with a walk, and Twine Palmer reached safely on an error. Hunter Boatright later scored off a wild pitch, and a knock from Scrivner scored another. Cooper McClendon added in a hard ground-ball single to right field for an RBI, and Scrivner next scored on a passed ball to extend the lead.
Landon Peterson next stepped up to the plate, drilling a fly ball to center for an RBI score. Later, Chandler Kelley got in on the action — smacking a single to right field to score Peterson. But the Cowboys also took advantage of an error as Cason Church crossed home plate.
The Cowboys got back on defense in the bottom of the inning, only three outs away from punching their ticket. Hunter Boatright finished out the day, striking out the two batters in the side as Kiowa sealed away the win.
Scrivner led the way with two RBIs at the plate, followed by McClendon and Peterson with one RBI each. Hunter Boatright pitched the complete game on the mound, striking out seven in the win.
Next up for the Cowboys, they’ll travel for the OSSAA Class B State Baseball tournament, scheduled for May 4-6 in Oklahoma City.
Here are the full brackets for the Class B State baseball tournament:
THURSDAY QUARTERFINALS
AT EDMOND SANTA FE
G1: Moss vs. Calumet, 11 a.m.
G2: Roff vs. Kiowa, 1:30 p.m.
G3: Tupelo vs. Crowder, 4 p.m.
G4: Vici vs. Ft. Cobb-Broxton, 6:30 p.m.
FRIDAY SEMIFINALS
AT EDMOND SANTA FE
G5: Winner G2 vs. Winner G1, 11 a.m.
G6: Winner G3 vs Winner G4, 1:30 p.m.
SATURDAY CHAMPIONSHIPS
AT CHICKASAW BRICKTOWN BALLPARK
G7: Winner G5 vs. Winner G6, 12:05 p.m. (Winner named state champion)
