It was a battle to the end.
Crowder and Indianola met in the Pitt 8 Conference Tournament consolation semifinal round on Friday at Stuart, where the Demonettes held off the Warriorettes for a 32-16 win to advance to the consolation title game.
The Demonettes got going early, with Maci Nooner hitting a triple to start the game. That set off a 10-0 run for Crowder that was capped off by a jumper from Alexis Lizik to end the first quarter.
In the second quarter, Gracie Santine pu the Warriorettes on the board. Crowder answered with points from Elaina Monroe, but Indianola struck right back with a press-break bucket from Skyler Sanders.
The Demonettes would have the last say in the half, with Peyton Smith draining a three to put Crowder up 15-4 at the break.
The Warriorettes chipped away at the deficit in the third quarter, going on a 6-2 run that was capped off with a triple from the top of the key by Sanders to make it a 17-10 Crowder lead heading into the final period.
Lizik nabbed a bucket from the block to get the Demonettes moving in the fourth, but Sanders drained another three for Indianola to cut the lead back down to six. Crowder had an answer, nailing back-to-back triples to bring the lead back to double digits with just more than three minutes remaining in the game.
The two teams traded shots down the stretch, but it'd be the Demonettes holding on for the win.
Nooner led the Demonettes with 11 points, followed by Smith with eight points, Monroe with seven points, and Lizik with six points.
Sanders led the way for the Warriorettes with 10 points, followed by Emily Mendes with three points, and Kenzie Lott with a free throw.
Crowder advances to the consolation championship game, scheduled for 12 p.m. Saturday on their home floor against Savanna.
SAVANNA 47, HAILEYVILLE 15
The Lady Dawgs hit the ground running.
Savanna faced off against Haileyville in the consolation semifinals on Friday at Stuart, with the Lady Dawgs bolting out to a 47-15 win.
The Lady Dawgs jumped out early, using buckets from Ryleigh Ivy and Kylie James to take a 6-0 lead. After a timeout, Haileyville responded with a bucket from Madison McSwain to put the Lady Warriors on the board.
But Savanna had an answer of its own, using points from Sophia Calistro, and Makenna Hoffman on the way to a 22-2 lead after the first period.
In the second quarter, the Lady Warriors scored first thanks to McSwain. But the Lady Dawgs hit another scoring run, going 8-0 to end the quarter and lead 30-4 at the break.
On the other side of the half, Savanna continued its offensive push — riding the momentum to the win.
Calistro led the way for Savanna with 12 points, followed by Hoffman and Bailey Norton with eight points each, James, Lexi McGee, and Hailey Lalli with four points each, Brianna Fryer with three points, and Ivy and Aryanna Vanciel with two points each.
McSwain led the Lady Warriors with 13 points, followed by Shelby Ranells with two points.
Savanna advances to the consolation championship at 12 p.m. Saturday at Crowder, facing off against the host Demonettes.
