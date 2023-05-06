The Demons refused to go away quietly.
Eighth-ranked Crowder battled against No. 3 Tupelo in the opening round of the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class B State baseball tournament Saturday at Edmond Santa Fe High School, where the Demons fell in a tight 5-1 matchup.
The Tigers opened up scoring in the bottom of the first inning, scoring three to take the early lead. But the Demons battened down the hatches on their defense to quell the threat.
Cooper Allison took to the mound for Crowder, and the Demons quickly went three-up, three-down to retire the side. The defensive trend continued for the next four inning until the bottom of the fifth inning, where Tupelo added two more runs for a 5-0 lead.
But the Demons kept fighting. They returned to the bats in the top of the sixth inning with determination, and walks for E.J. Crow and Royce Florenzano put two on the bags. Trevor Chancellor followed up with a fly ball to center for a single, filling the bases full of Crowder runners.
Logan Anderson next stepped up to the plate and put a ground ball into play — scoring a run for the Demons to make it a four-run ballgame.
Crowder battled its way to the end, but the Tigers held off the final offensive threat to seal away the win.
Chancellor, Anderson, and Austin Ives all led the Demons at the plate with a hit each, while Allison struck out seven in his appearance on the mound.
The Demons finish their season with a record of 22-6, their fourth-consecutive Pitt 8 Conference title, district and regional championships, and a state tournament quarterfinal appearance.
