The fireworks started early.
Savanna faced off against Kiowa in the opening game of the Pitt 8 Conference Tournament on Monday at Crowder, where the Cowgirls took a 47-36 win in a toe-to-toe battle with the Lady Dawgs..
Makenna Hoffman put the Lady Dawgs on the board first, but Kiowa answered with a bucket from Maccie Bain. Sophia Calistro added in foul shots for Savanna, but Kiowa responded with a scoring run featuring buckets from Maccie Bain and Alison Wolfenbarger to hold on to an 11-9 lead late in the period.
Kylie James hit a long jumper to tie up the game, and Bryanna Vanciel added in a press-break bucket to give Savanna a 13-11 advantage heading into the second quarter.
The Cowgirls used a 5-0 run with shots from Maccie Bain and Paige Igou, but the Lady Dawgs used a run of their own with buckets from Calistro and Hoffman on the way to a 22-20 lead at the break.
The two teams battled back and fourth in the third period, but the Cowgirls pulled away late — including a buzzer-beating three from Ali Scrivnerrto give Kiowa a 33-28 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Cowgirls kept pushing into the final period, with Madyson Wolfenbarger and Alison Wolfenbarger completing back-to-back old school three-point plays to jump Kiowa out to a 38-32 lead midway through the quarter.
Alison Wolfenbarger and Maccie Bain combined for three more scores after a timeout break, adding to the Kiowa lead.
The two teams battled to the end, but it'd be the Cowgirls holding on to the win.
Maccie Bain led the way for the Cowgirls with 18 points, followed by Alison Wolfenbarger with 12 points, Igou with six points, Scrivner with five points, Shaylee Nichols with four points, and Madyson Wolfenbarger with a bucket.
Calistro led the Lady Dawgs with 18 points, followed by Hoffman with six points, Ryleigh Ivy with four points, Vanciel and Brionna Fryer with three points each, and James with a score.
Kiowa next advances to face the winner between Pittsburg and Haileyville in the semifinal round at 6:40 p.m. Thursday at Crowder, while Savanna will face the loser of that game in the consolation semifinals at 4 p.m on Friday at Stuart.
