The Cowgirls fought to the end.
Kiowa battled against Red Oak in the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class A State Slow-pitch tournament semifinals on Tuesday at USA Hall of Fame Stadium, where the Cowgirls fell 12-4.
The Cowgirls wasted no time in putting themselves on the board first, and in dramatic fashion. Halle Giaudrone took her first pitch yard over the center field fence, giving Kiowa the early lead.
Not to be outdone, Reagan Dominic followed with a smashed ball over the left field wall — pushing Kiowa out to the 2-0 lead.
In the bottom of the inning, Red Oak found an answer as the Lady Eagles sent a homer of their own over center. But the Cowgirls defense held them there, taking the 2-1 lead after the first inning. Red Oak added another run in the bottom of the second inning, tying up the game heading into the third.
Both teams held defensively for the next few tense frames — until the Cowgirls got back to the bats in the top of the fifth inning.
Alison Wolfenbarger led off with a ground-ball single to right field. But she wouldn’t be there long as Giaudrone sent a rocket to the moon over the left center field fence, pushing the Cowgirls back out front with a 4-2 lead.
But the Lady Eagles roared back, plating 10 in the next two at-bats to secure the win and put themselves in the championship game.
Giaudrone led the Cowgirls at the plate, earning three RBIs on the day, while Dominic followed with her own solo dinger.
The Cowgirls finish the season with a record of 24-20, a district championship and regional runner-up title, and a state semifinal appearance.
KIOWA 14, TURNER 1 (Quarterfinals)
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Cowgirls had an early morning start, so they ordered grand slams for breakfast.
Kiowa played Turner in the opening game of the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class A State Slow-pitch tournament Tuesday at USA Hall of Fame Complex — where the Cowgirls blasted out of the gate for a 14-1 run-rule win to advance to the semifinals.
The Cowgirls wasted no time in putting themselves on the board. After singles from Alison Wolfenbarger and Reagan Dominic, Mollie Bain drilled an RBI grounder to left for the opening score.
Tyler Giaudrone was next walked, filling up the bases for Kiowa. That’s when Maccie Bain stepped up to the plate and smashed a ball over the left field fence for a grand slam — giving Kiowa the 5-0 lead after the first inning.
Turner answered in the top of the second inning, scoring a run to trim the lead down to four.
But the Cowgirls roared right back in the bottom frame. A double for Jaylee Wills and singles for Wolfenbarger and Halle Giaudrone filled up the bags once more as Dominic came to bat. She blasted a ball over the left field fence for Kiowa’s second grand slam of the day and a 9-1 lead after two innings.
Kiowa wasn’t done scoring yet as the Cowgirls returned to the bats in the bottom of the fourth. Singles for Wills and Wolfenbarger put two on base, and a double from Dominic scored yet another run with two outs.
Paige Igou was intentionally walked, juicing up the bags once more for the Cowgirls. This time, it was Mollie Bain getting in on the fun. She sent a high-flying ball over left for the third Kiowa grand slam of the day — enforcing the run-rule and propelling Kiowa to the semifinals.
Dominic and Mollie Bain led the way with five RBIs each, followed by Maccie Bain with four RBIs.
Next up for the Cowgirls, they'll face off against Red Oak with a spot in the state championship game on the line.
Here is the complete 2023 OSSAA Class A State Slow-pitch tournament bracket:
CLASS A
G1: Red Oak 34, Maud 4
G2: Kiowa 14, Turner 1
G3: Hammon 9, Bennington 7
G4: Stuart 14, Vici 1
G5: Red Oak 12, Kiowa 4
G6: Hammon vs. Stuart, 1 p.m.
G7: Red Oak vs. Winner G6, 4 p.m. (Winner named state champion)
