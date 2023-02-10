The Cowboys are ready to ride again.
Kiowa made an appearance in the fall state tournament, and will be back to action next month for its 2023 spring schedule.
The Cowboys will open the season on March 2 with a road matchup at Coleman. They’ll then play the next day at home against two opponents, with Caney and Cameron coming to town.
That’ll set off an early home stand for the Cowboys, with Indianola, Battiest, Canadian, Stuart, and Buffalo Valley traveling to Kiowa.
The Cowboys will spend spring break on the road at Broken Bow in festival play, and will later face the competition at the 2023 Pitt 8 Conference Tournament March 30-April 1.
April will see Kiowa host its own tournament action with the Cowboy Classic April 6-8. The Cowboys will have three final home games against Leflore, Verden, and Savanna, before rounding out the regular season on the road at Crowder on April 17 — with the playoffs to follow.
Here is the complete 2023 Kiowa spring baseball schedule:
March 2 at Coleman, 4 p.m.
March 3 vs. Caney/Cameron, 3:30 p.m.
March 6 vs. Indianola/Battiest, 3 p.m.
March 7 vs. Canadian, 4 p.m.
March 9 vs. Stuart, 4 p.m.
March 10 vs. Buffalo Valley, 12 p.m.
March 13-14 at Broken Bow Festival, TBA
March 20 vs. Haileyville, 4 p.m.
March 21 at Smithville, 4:30 p.m.
March 23 at Moss, 4 p.m.
March 24 vs. McCurtain, 4 p.m.
March 27 vs. Tushka, 4:30 p.m.
March 28 vs. Stonewall, 4:30 p.m.
March 30-April 1 at Pitt 8 Tournament, TBA
April 3 at Antlers, 4:30 p.m.
April 4 at Caney, 4 p.m.
April 6-8 vs. Cowboy Classic, TBA
April 10 at Tupelo, 4 p.m.
April 11 vs. Leflore, 4 p.m.
April 13 vs. Verden, 4 p.m.
April 15 vs. Savanna, 1 p.m.
April 17 at Crowder, 4 p.m.
April 20-22 at Districts, TBD
April 27-29 at Regionals, TBD
May 4-6 at State, TBD
