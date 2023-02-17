ROFF — The Cowboys got hot, and never looked back.
Kiowa matched up against Fort Towson in the regional consolation second round on Friday, where the Cowboys used an offensive surge to take a 43-33 win and advance to the consolation finals.
The Tigers opened up scoring with free throws, jumping out to a 4-0 lead. But Cooper McClendon answered to put the Cowboys on the board with a baseline driving score. The Tigers added another basket, but an Eli Foris triple made it a 6-5 Fort Towson lead after the opening quarter.
In the second quarter, Kiowa found an offensive rhythm. Noah Foris hit back-to-back threes to push the Cowboys into the lead, followed by a bucket from Wyatt Shropshire to make it a 13-9 Kiowa score as a timeout was called.
On the other side, the Cowboys continued to push things on both ends of the floor. Noah Foris hit another triple to begin a scoring run that would be capped off by a three from Myer Medders — giving Kiowa a 22-16 lead at the half.
Medders nabbed a post score to start the second half, but the Tigers rattled off a run in response to cut the Kiowa lead down to three. Eli Foris found an offensive rhythm of his own, scoring seven consecutive points to push the Cowboys further out front on the way to a 31-23 lead after three quarters.
It was Medders once again at the start of the fourth, with another make in the post as he was fouled — sinking his free throw for the three-point play. Noah Foris followed that up with a two-point score, but Fort Towson had an answer with a swirling make to cut the lead back down to single digits.
The teams battled back and forth, trading scores as the minutes ticked away. For every Tigers bucket, the Cowboys had an answer — and powered their way to the win.
Noah Foris led the way with 16 points, followed by Eli Foris with 15 points, Medders with eight points, and Shropshire and McClendon with two points each.
The Cowboys advance to the regional consolation finals 3 p.m. Saturday, facing off against Tupelo in a winner-takes-all game to advance to the area tournament next week.
TUPELO 45, PITTSBURG 42
ROFF — It would come down to the game’s final minutes.
Pittsburg faced off against Tupelo in the regional consolation second round, where the Panthers fell 45-42 in a nail-biting battle on Friday.
The Panthers played a patient game to start the matchup, with Matthew Rice opening scoring with a driving bucket. Parker Horton next added three more points, followed by another basket from Rice to make it an 8-5 Pittsburg lead after the opening quarter.
In the second quarter, Horton drove the baseline and floated in a shot, followed by a swishing triple from Rice the next trip down the floor. That set off a back-and-forth between the two teams for much of the period, until Tupelo rattled off a 9-2 run to end the second and trim the Pittsburg lead to 19-18 at the half.
After the break, the Tigers nabbed five quick points, but the Panthers answered to make it a one-point deficit. Rice next drained a triple from the top of the key, giving Pittsburg the lead once again. Horton added a pair of foul shots as the Panthers pushed further out in front.
Pittsburg continued its scoring run, using buckets from Garrett Wood and Landon Patterson to take a 34-29 lead into the final period.
Patterson kept it going for the Panthers with a quick score to open the fourth, but Tupelo answered with six-straight points to cut the Pittsburg lead down to one midway through the quarter. After a scoreless defensive stretch, the Tigers used a fast-break opportunity for a lay-in and the one-point lead.
That set off a scoring run for the Tigers, taking a five-point lead as a timeout was called with 60 seconds remaining in the game.
Horton was fouled the next time down the floor, leading to a one-and-one opportunity. He hit both free throws to cut the lead to three as Pittsburg called another timeout with 47.8 seconds on the clock.
On the other side of the break, Pittsburg employed a full-court press and would be forced to foul to stop the clock. The Tigers missed their one-and-one shot, with the Panthers securing the board. Rice then drove the right side of the lane, laying the ball off the glass and in to trim the lead to one.
Pittsburg next fouled once again with 14.9 seconds to play. Both Tiger free throws would be made, making the score a 43-40 Tupelo lead. The Tigers stole the inbound play, with the Panthers quickly fouling once again.
Tupelo made the next two foul shots, securing away the win.
Rice led the way for Pittsburg with 19 points, followed by Horton with 12 points, Patterson with seven points, and Wood with two points.
The Panthers finish the season with a 15-12 record, a district championship, and a regional tournament apprearance.
Here are the complete regional tournament brackets for local Class A-B boys teams. These brackets will be updated as scores are reported:
CLASS A
AREA III
REGIONAL A-B AT KONAWA/QUINTON
FEB. 16
AT KONAWA
G3: Konawa 56, Webbers Falls 45
G1: Riverfield 68, Riverside 57
AT QUINTON
G4: Arkoma 70, Crowder 67 (2OT)
G2: Allen 67, Cave Springs 24
FEB. 17 AT STRINGTOWN
G5: Cave Springs 55, Konawa 47
G6: Arkoma vs. Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
FEB. 18 AT STRINGTOWN
G7: Cave Springs vs. Winner G6, 3 p.m. (Winner advances to area)
G8: Riverfield vs. Allen, 7:30 p.m. (Both advance to area)
CLASS B
AREA III
REGIONAL A-B AT KIOWA/ROFF
FEB. 16
AT KIOWA
G3: Tupelo 72, Maud 52
G1: Earlsboro 61, Kiowa 41
AT ROFF
G4: Ft. Towson 46, Mill Creek 23
G2: Roff 66, Pittsburg 23
FEB. 17 AT ROFF
G5: Tupelo 45, Pittsburg 42
G6: Kiowa 43, Ft. Towson 33
FEB. 18 AT ROFF
G7: Tupelo vs. Kiowa, 3 p.m. (Winner advances to area)
G8: Earlsboro vs. Roff, 7:30 p.m. (Both advance to area)
AREA IV
REGIONAL C-D AT MOSS/STRINGTOWN
FEB. 16
AT MOSS
G3: McCurtain 58, Calvin 29
G1: Moss 45, Stuart 43
AT STRINGTOWN
G4: Clayton 49, Whitesboro 42
G2: Stringtown 67, Battiest 60
FEB. 17 AT STRINGTOWN
G5: McCurtain 78, Battiest 65
G6: Clayton vs. Stuart, 7:30 p.m.
FEB. 18 AT STRINGTOWN
G7: McCurtain vs. Winner G6, 3 p.m. (Winner advances to area)
G8: Moss vs. Stringtown, 7:30 p.m. (Both advance to area)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.