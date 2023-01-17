It would come down to the game’s final minute.
Kiowa and Pittsburg went toe-to-toe in the opening round of the Pitt 8 Conference Tournament on Tuesday at Stuart, where the Cowboys held on for a 57-48 nail-biting win.
Noah Foris got the Cowboys on the board first, followed by an and-one opportunity from Cooper McClendon to push Kiowa out in front. But Matthew Rice and Parker Horton hit buckets for the Panthers to quickly close the gap.
After trading buckets in the next several minutes, Kiowa rattled off a 10-0 run with points from Myer Medders, Noah Forms, and Wyatt Shropshire, and Cason Church on the way to an 18-7 Cowboys lead after the first quarter.
In the second period, the Panthers were the ones to find a scoring rhythm — using an 11-2 run with points by Horton, Rice, and Josh Nix to trim down the deficit. Kiowa responded with an Eli Foris driving score and free throws from Noah Foris to expand the Cowboy lead on the way to a 26-21 halftime score.
Noah Foris drilled a three after the locker room break, but Pittsburg answered with scores from Garrett Wood and Rice to cut the lead down once again.
Medders and Eli Foris added in Kiowa points, with Rice responding with a swishing triple from the top of the key to trim the deficit down to four points. They battled back and forth through the remainder of the third quarter, with the Cowboys taking a 39-35 lead into the final period.
Kiowa fed Cason Church for a score from the block to open the fourth, but Pittsburg punched right back with a triple from Landon Patterson to make it a five-point deficit. Jaxon Wills gathered himself back-to-back baseline scores, with Patterson responding with another swishing three from the left wing.
The Panthers kept chipping away at the lead, with a three-point play from Rice cutting the Cowboys advantage down to two. Noah Foris would next be fouled, making the second to push the lead to three points as a timeout was called with 2:25 remaining.
Noah Foris was fouled again on the other side, hitting the first of his free throws. Church was fouled on the following possession, sinking sinking both to extend the lead to six. But Horton drove the lane to score and draw the foul, hitting the extra foul shot to cut the lead down to three with one minute remaining.
The Panthers fouled and stopped the clock, with Noah Foris making both. Nix would be fouled on the opposite end, making both to cut the deficit back down to three with 32.6 remaining. Pittsburg fouled again, sending McClendon to the line — where he sank the pair.
It would come down to the wire, but it’d be the Cowboys holding on to take the win.
Noah Foris led the way for Kiowa with 19 points, followed by Church with 11 points, McClendon, Medders, and Eli Foris with seven points each, Wills with four points, and Shropshire with a bucket.
Rice led Pittsburg with 18 points, followed by Horton with 13 points, Patterson and Nix with six points each, and Wood with five points.
The Cowboys advance to the semifinal round at Crowder on Thursday, facing off against Stuart at 5:20 p.m. The Panthers will move into the consolation semifinals to battle Haileyville on Friday at Stuart, with tipoff set for 8 p.m.
STUART 75, HAILEYVILLE 45
The Hornets came hot out of the gate.
Stuart hosted Haileyville in the opening round of the Pitt 8 Conference Tournament on Tuesday, where the Hornets rocketed out to a 75-45 win.
Drevon Colbert got the Hornets going early, scoring five quick points and later adding a steal and score. Haileyville answered with a jumper from Nathan Champion to put the Warriors on the board, with Cameron Sensibaugh sinking a triple the next time down.
The Hornets stayed on the attack, getting buckets from Gabe Clayton, Keaton Crenshaw, and Colbert on the way to a 28-9 lead after the opening quarter.
In the second quarter, the Warriors got a bucket from Turner West cutting down the lane for two, with Champion later adding a triple. But Stuart responded with a scoring run that included multiple arcing triples from Nolan Stewart and Nolan Lindley as the Hornets took a commanding 58-18 lead into the locker room.
After the break, the pair of teams traded scores in a defensive-led quarter. The Warriors cut into the deficit, but Stuart would take a 60-33 lead heading into the final period of play.
The Warriors and Hornets battled to the end, but it'd be Stuart sealing away the win.
Colbert led the way for Stuart with 14 points, Stewert with 12 points, Crenshaw and Zack Luker with 11 points each, Lindley with 10 points, Gabe Clayton with six points, and Cody Coole with four points.
Sensibaugh led Haileyville with 17 points, followed by Champion with 15 points, Dylan Parks, Alex Richards, and Max Comstock with three points each, and Aiden Twomey and Turner West with a bucket each.
Stuart advances to the semifinal round at Crowder on Thursday, facing off against Kiowa at 5:20 p.m. Haileyville will move into the consolation semifinals to battle Pittsburg on Friday at Stuart, with tipoff set for 8 p.m.
