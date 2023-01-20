The Cougars kept chipping away.
Indianola and Canadian battled during the Pitt 8 Conference Tournament consolation semifinals on Friday at Stuart, where the Cougars come from behind to take a 54-40 win and advance to the consolation championship.
T.J. cook broke the ice for the Cougars to open the game, but Indianola hit three consecutive triples from Josh O’Dell and a driving score from Jalen Eddington to push the Warriors out in front.
But Canadian answered, rattling off a 6-0 run with buckets from Cook and Camden Harris on the way to a 13-10 Indianola lead after the first quarter.
In the second quarter, Cook scored the first bucket once again. But Jackson Santine got a steal and score, followed by free throws from O’Dell to help extend the Warrior lead.
The Cougars worked at chipping away at the deficit, but buckets from Eddington and Devon Marshall put Indianola up 23-16 at the half.
The Warriors nabbed four quick points to start the third quarter, and rode the momentum to an eight-point lead. But Canadian answered after a timeout, using a 12-2 run to lead 32-30 after three periods.
Indianola came out hot to begin the fourth, getting back-to-back jumpers from Marshall to pull back into the two-point lead.
That set off a back-and-forth between the two teams, staying neck-and-neck with each other as the seconds ticked away. A timeout was called with just 2:26 remaining, and Canadian leading 43-38.
The Cougars set off on a rhythm, scoring an 11-2 run in the game’s final minutes to seal away the win.
Cook led the way for the Cougars with 21 points, followed by Harris with 13 points, Kaden Elza with seven points, Macen Cano with six points, Bobby Dawson with five points, and Hubbard with two points.
O'Dell led the Warriors with 15 points, Eddington with nine points, Marshall with seven points, Santine with five points, and Ford Peterson and Hayden Knapp with two points each.
Canadian advances to the Pitt 8 Conference Tournament consolation finals at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Crowder, facing the winner between Haileyville and Pittsburg.
