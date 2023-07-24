The Cougars are getting back to the gridiron.
Canadian will return to football action this fall as it embarks on its 2023 schedule beginning next month.
The Cougars will open up on Zero Week, facing off against Ketchum. They’ll then enjoy a bye week before getting back to action Sept. 8 on the road against a fellow Pittsburg County team in Savanna.
Canadian will take on Wewoka Sept. 15 at home once more, before traveling Sept. 22 to face off against Pocola. October will see the Cougars continue their road trip as they’ll battle at Panama Oct. 6.
The final road game of the year will take place Oct. 20 at Porter, and Canadian will round out the regular season at home in a Senior Night matchup against Central Sallisaw.
Here is the complete 2023 Canadian Cougars football schedule:
Aug. 25 vs. Ketchum, 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 BYE
Sept. 8 at Savanna, 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 vs. Wewoka, 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 at Pocola, 7 p.m.
Sept. 28 vs. Gore, 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 at Panama, 7 p.m.
Oct. 12 vs. Haskell, 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 at Porter, 7 p.m.
Oct. 26 vs. Talihina, 7 p.m.
Nov. 3 vs. Central Sallisaw, 7 p.m.
