COLLEGE SPORTS: NJCAA grants extra year for spring athletes

The National Junior College Athletics Association announced the decision to grant spring student athletes another year of eligibility after seasons were cancelled amid the coronavirus pandemic.
In a statement released on Friday, the NJCAA said it has evaluated and discussed the situation with its own members as well as the NAIA and NCAA to help come to the decision to grant student athletes affected by the coronavirus shutdown the extra year.
"We are all in this together. Everyone is working to ensure the safety and well-being of student-athletes and I am encouraged by the communication and collaboration with the NAIA and NJCAA," stated Dave Schnase, NCAA Vice President of Academic and Membership Affairs.
The NJCAA defines the 2020 spring season as a season of non-participation for all the spring athletes.
This would include Eastern Oklahoma State College and its baseball and softball programs, as well as other programs across the member institutions, such as beach volleyball, golf, lacrosse, men's DI and DIII tennis, women's DI tennis, and outdoor track and field.
NJCAA President and CEO Dr. Christopher Parker said that academic requirements will still be upheld, and that the organizations will continue to monitor the ever-changing environment surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We are very fortunate to have support from the NCAA and NAIA as we continue to evaluate the current circumstances and what is best for the entire association,” Parker said in the statement. "Our student-athletes and their safety are our top priority and we are doing everything possible to provide them with necessary opportunities for success.”
The NJCAA Board of Regents also approved amendments to the allowed Letters of Intent for the 2021 spring sports season.
The amended rules allow second-season student-athletes that enrolled at an NJCAA member college and were signed to a spring sport LOI for the Spring 2020 academic term may receive a scholarship at the same institution for the 2020-2021 academic year and it will not be counted against the scholarship limit.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.