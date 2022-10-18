WILBURTON — With a win over Rose State College on Friday, the Eastern Oklahoma State College men’s soccer team clinched its first-ever NJCAA Region 2 regular-season title and earned votes in the NJCAA DI Men's Soccer Poll for the first time in program history.
“This program was losing games by large margins before we took over,” said Gonzalo Carranza, head soccer coach for the Mountaineers. “The fact that we are able to clinch the regular-season No. 1 seed two seasons later just shows how much work these boys have put in. We are happy about all the different accomplishments we have achieved, but the job is far from done.
"We have two more games to play in the regular season and after that the focus will be on the playoffs," he continued. "We hope to continue honoring all those that have carried us this far with their support and make them proud in the tournament.”
With a current record of 7-0-2 in conference play (8-3-3 overall), the Mountaineers also secured the No. 1 seed in the upcoming Region 2 tournament to be held in Enid, Okla, on Oct. 28.
The Mountaineers will look to continue their successful season against Crowder College on Friday, Oct. 21 at 4 p.m. in Wilburton.
