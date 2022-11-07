WILBURTON — For the first time in program history, the Eastern Oklahoma State College men’s soccer team won the NJCAA Mid-South District Championship.
With a 3-2 overtime victory over Western Texas College on Saturday, the Mountaineers punched their first-ever ticket to the NJCAA Tournament.
“We did what some thought wasn’t possible with Eastern’s soccer program and for that I am proud of my guys,” said Gonzalo Carranza, Eastern head soccer coach. “The job is still not done and we continue with the same mentality of one game at a time. Once again, thank you for all the support given. Without our community, this would not be possible.”
In a season of many “firsts” for the Mountaineer Soccer program, the district championship marks the greatest achievement to date. Eastern also won its first Region 2 regular season title, Region 2 Tournament championship, Region 2 Coach of the Year for Carranza, Region 2 MVP for sophomore Gustavo Teodoro and had eight players named to all-region teams in the 2022 campaign.
Eastern will look to extend its historic season in the NJCAA Tournament to be held in Melbourne, Fla. Nov. 13-19. Seeding for the tournament will be announced Tuesday, Nov. 8 at 12:30 p.m. CST on the NJCAA Network.
