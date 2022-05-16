The Mountaineers are atop the mountain once more.
Eastern Oklahoma State College baseball roared out above the competition at the NJCAA Region II Conference Baseball Tournament over the weekend, notching a 20-2 win over Northeastern Oklahoma A&M to earn back-to-back conference titles and advance to the NJCAA district tournament.
The Norsemen jumped out first in the game’s opening frame, plating two to take the early 2-0 lead after the first inning.
But the Mountaineers got going in the bottom of the second inning, as a Dalton Patten triple scored two to put Eastern on the board. That was followed by a sacrifice fly from Conner Owens, allowing Patten to score and giving Eastern the 3-2 lead after two innings.
The Mountaineers added another four runs in the bottom of the third, fourth, and fifth innings, extending the lead out to 8-2.
Eastern would be quelled in the bottom of the sixth inning, but only momentarily. When the Mountaineers returned to the plate in the bottom of the seventh, they turned up the heat once more.
Owens hit a line drive to center that scored a pair of runs, and Isaac Webb followed it up with a single of his own to score two more. Drake Kerr then hit an RBI single himself to push Eastern out to a 13-2 lead.
The Mountaineers weren’t done scoring yet as they reached the bottom of the eighth inning, with Keniel De Leon tagging up to score on a line out to center from Owens. Webb then grounded out into a fielder’s choice that resulted in another score.
Next, Kerr drilled an RBI single to center, and Jonah Cox added in an RBI drive into left. That’s when Parker Rowland blasted a moonshot out of left field for a three-run dinger, putting the exclamation point on the decisive win.
Owens finished 2-2 on the day with five RBIs, followed by Kerr and Patten, with both going 3-5 and combining for six RBIs. Zach Bowerman got the win for the Mountaineers, allowing only two runs and striking out four.
Next up for Eastern, they have automatically advanced to the playoffs at the South Central District Championship Tournamant — which encompasses teams from Regions 2, 16, and 23. It is scheduled to take place May 20-22 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
