OWASSO—The Mountaineers never stopped battling.
Eastern Oklahoma State College baseball faced off against Crowder College in the NJCAA South Central District Championship on Saturday, where the Mountaineers fought back-and-forth but ultimately fell 9-4 to end its season.
Crowder struck first, scoring four runs in the first two innings to take a 4-0 lead. But the Mountaineers answered thanks to an Austin Albright shot over the left-field wall.
Later in the fourth inning, after the Mountaineers loaded the bags on three straight walks, Bryce Matthews knocked an RBI single to put another run on the board. Albright later returned to the plate and added an RBI single of his own as Eastern plated three to even the score at 4-4.
Crowder responded with a home run of its own in the bottom of the frame to retake the lead, and held off the Mountaineers — who battled to the end — to take the win and advance to the NJCAA World Series.
Albright led the way for Eastern, going 2-4 with a home run and two RBIs. On the mound, starting pitcher David Sandlin recorded three strikeouts, while Carson Cheek added seven strikeouts in relief.
The Mountaineers end their season with a program-record of 47 wins and just seven losses, while also being named both Region II regular season and tournament champions and advancing to the NJCAA South Central District Tournament.
Here are the complete scores for the NJCAA South Central District Tournament:
FRIDAY
G1: Crowder 12, Delgado 2
G2: Crowder 8, Eastern 2
G3: Eastern 6, Delgado 3
SATURDAY
G4: Crowder 9, Eastern 4
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
