The Mountaineers live to play another day.
Eastern Oklahoma State College (47-5) baseball battled against Delgado Community College in an elimination game at the NJCAA South Central District Championship in Owasso, where the Mountaineers prevailed 6-3 in extra innings to advance to the second day of the tournament..
The Dolphins struck first in the bottom of the first inning, but the Mountaineers answered in the top of the third as Blake Klassen drilled a ball over the left field to score two and put Eastern on top.
Both teams would get a run a piece in the next two innings, and be held scoreless through nine innings to remain tied 3-3 to force extra baseball.
But in the top of the tenth inning, Korben Ford led things off for Eastern with a shot over the left field wall. Two bats later, Cole Broughton stepped up and sent a moon blast out of the park to score two and put the Mountaineers ahead by three runs.
In the bottom of the inning, starting pitcher Christian McGowan struck out the first batter to start the side. But the Dolphins were able to put two on the base with two outs, forcing a pitching change for Eastern.
Nate Ackenhausen was called upon to seal up the game. The Owasso native stayed cool, striking out the final Dolphin batter and leaving the bases loaded to keep the Mountaineers alive in the tournament.
Eastern will face a rematch with Crowder College on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. in Owasso.
Here are the scores and upcoming games from the NJCAA South Central District Tournament:
FRIDAY
G1: Crowder 12, Delgado 2
G2: Crowder 8, Eastern 2
G3: Eastern 6, Delgado 3
SATURDAY
G4: Crowder vs. Eastern, 3:30 p.m.
SUNDAY
G5: If necessary, 1 p.m.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
