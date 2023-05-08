Like a Drake song, Drevon Colbert went back to back.
The Stuart leaper won his second-consecutive high jump state championship during the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class 2A-A State track meet Saturday at Western Heights High School in Oklahoma City.
Colbert won his first title last spring, making a jump of 06-04.00 — while also earning gold in the long jump event. Colbert returned to action this season, and history repeated itself as he again achieved a successful jump at a measurement of 06-04.00, a full two inches ahead of the second-place winner.
Many other student-athletes from Wilburton, Quinton, and Savanna competed during the meet at various events, representing well for their schools and communities — including finals and top-10 finishes.
Here are results for local athletes at the OSSAA Class 2A-A State track meet on Friday-Saturday:
Girls 100 Meter Dash Class 1A
Name Year School Seed Prelims Wind H#
Preliminaries
1 Pepper Elmore 10 Kremlin-Hill 12.72 12.30q NWI 1
2 Rainie Nelson 10 Seiling 13.00 12.44q NWI 1
3 Cleopatra Kalunda 9 Lawton Acade 12.81 12.49q NWI 1
4 Jaclyn Glasscock 11 Thomas-Fay-C 12.89 12.61q NWI 2
5 Makenzie Raasch 9 Cyril High S 12.83 12.75q NWI 2
6 Hope Gilliland 12 Waukomis 13.34 12.76q NWI 1
7 Kylee Smith 12 Canute High 12.61 12.77q NWI 2
8 Riley Smith 10 Weleetka Hig 13.13 13.09q NWI 1
9 Abigail Sparlin 11 Sweetwater H 13.30 13.16 NWI 1
10 Emma Floyd 10 Quinton High 13.16 13.19 NWI 2
11 Timber Givens 10 Chattanooga 13.41 13.30 NWI 2
12 Courtney Pease 11 Porum High S 13.21 13.35 NWI 2
13 Carlaeona Hockert 11 Billings Hig 13.90 13.50 NWI 1
14 Jasmine Richards 9 Ringwood Hig 13.92 13.55 NWI 2
15 Kaydence Bergdall 12 Cimarron Hig 13.76 13.74 NWI 1
16 Sydney Hampton 12 Thomas-Fay-C 13.55 14.12 NWI 2
Girls 800 Meter Run Class 1A
Name Year School Seed Finals Points
1 Noel Crabtree 11 Boise City H 2:23.96 2:20.48 10
2 Shaylin Petty 11 Seiling 2:27.10 2:20.50 8
3 Abby Guffy 12 Cherokee Hig 2:26.01 2:22.87 6
4 Kamryn Baggs 11 Laverne 2:27.13 2:24.20 5
5 Braci Nyberg 11 Seiling 2:31.11 2:28.51 4
6 Mia Hegwood 9 Boise City H 2:35.32 2:30.22 3
7 Victoria Alvarado 10 Texhoma High 2:35.21 2:30.44 2
8 Carli LeForce 11 Battiest Hig 2:31.14 2:32.80 1
9 Hannah Foster 11 Pond Creek-H 2:38.26 2:34.47
10 Averi Carlson 10 Cyril High S 2:41.64 2:38.56
11 Kimberly Fox 10 Rush Springs 2:35.78 2:39.20
12 Katie Edelen 12 Arapaho-Butl 2:36.18 2:39.70
13 Ady Hammons 9 Medford 2:39.40 2:40.57
14 Alexis Purdom 9 Quinton High 2:45.71 2:42.97
15 Cindee Velasquez 9 Goodwell Hig 2:40.66 2:45.31
16 Aubree Showalter 11 Waurika High 2:44.71 2:51.90
Girls 3200 Meter Run Class 1A
Name Year School Seed Finals Points
1 Kamryn Baggs 11 Laverne 12:11.20 12:40.96 10
2 Jael Lowery 10 Deer Creek-L 12:57.74 13:04.12 8
3 Mia Hegwood 9 Boise City H 13:34.61 13:12.72 6
4 Maddy Lockhart 9 Kremlin-Hill 13:25.40 13:20.77 5
5 Katelyn Penner 12 Okeene 13:31.00 13:22.83 4
6 Paige Snider 9 Buffalo High 13:28.09 13:33.52 3
7 Mariana Soto 11 Boise City H 13:10.86 13:39.20 2
8 Quinby Rainey 11 Hammon High 13:58.19 14:10.41 1
9 Emily Schaumberg 11 Sweetwater H 13:33.26 14:14.11
10 Kamrie Hernandez 9 Ryan High Sc 13:43.54 14:18.27
11 Hannah Foster 11 Pond Creek-H 13:38.80 14:19.95
12 Rache Creed 11 Laverne 13:44.90 14:23.49
13 Lila Gragg 11 Quinton High 14:07.49 14:32.74
14 Nicolette Webster 10 Deer Creek-L 14:09.56 14:46.58
15 Emma Wester 10 Texhoma High 13:43.81 14:57.23
16 Nariah Bump 12 Calvin High 13:54.10 15:33.47
Girls Long Jump Class 1A
Name Year School Seed Finals Wind H# Points
1 Pepper Elmore 10 Kremlin-Hill 16-08.25 17-06.00 NWI 2 10
2 Kyla Masters 11 Woodland 16-00.00 16-03.00 NWI 2 8
3 Sawyer Stockton 12 Balko High S 16-01.00 15-10.50 NWI 2 6
4 Imiyah Littlejohn 10 Canton 15-11.00 15-09.75 NWI 2 5
5 Cleopatra Kalunda 9 Lawton Acade 16-02.50 15-07.00 NWI 2 4
6 Aowyn Seek 11 Kremlin-Hill 16-01.50 15-06.75 NWI 2 3
7 Angelina Macias 9 Garber High 15-10.50 15-06.25 NWI 2 2
8 Jasmine Richards 9 Ringwood Hig 15-06.50 15-02.75 NWI 1 1
9 Madison Dustman 12 Maud 15-03.25 14-08.00 NWI 1
10 May Pachner 11 Shattuck Hig 15-03.25 14-06.50 NWI 1
11 Emma Floyd 10 Quinton High 14-07.75 14-05.50 NWI 1
11 Breya Beck 10 Waynoka High 16-00.75 14-05.50 NWI 2
13 Bridgette Baer 10 Webbers Fall 14-09.50 14-02.00 NWI 1
13 Kendall Sheneman 12 Weleetka Hig 14-07.00 14-02.00 NWI 1
15 Kailyn Montgomery 10 Alex High Sc 14-11.00 13-11.25 NWI 1
16 Miley Turner 10 Cement High 14-11.00 13-09.50 NWI 1
17 Caroline Gaye 12 Tipton High 15-07.50 13-06.50 NWI 2
Girls 100 Meter Hurdles 33" Class 2A
Name Year School Seed Prelims Wind H#
Preliminaries
1 Peyton Davis 9 Stroud 16.03 15.58q NWI 1
2 Raven Estes 12 Ok Union 16.01 15.60q NWI 1
3 Breegan Barnett 12 Merritt High 16.39 15.65q NWI 2
4 Kileigh Mixon 12 Stroud 15.62 15.66q NWI 2
5 Tegan Tilley 11 Wilburton Hi 16.71 16.78q NWI 2
6 Talli Taylor 10 Hydro-Eakly 17.39 16.83q NWI 2
7 Josi Lackey 12 Coalgate Hig 17.07 16.95q NWI 1
8 Annie Sikes 12 Velma-Alma H 17.69 17.18q NWI 1
9 Karlee Jacobs 12 Tonkawa High 17.79 17.25 NWI 1
10 Tori Whisenant 9 Hollis High 17.47 17.51 NWI 2
11 Autumn Ingram 11 Meeker High 17.72 17.51 NWI 2
12 Teagyn Baker 12 Fairview Hig 17.35 17.58 NWI 1
13 Riley Neel 10 Pawhuska 18.00 17.73 NWI 2
14 Brylee Meeks 10 Ripley High 17.76 17.84 NWI 2
15 Laney Harris 10 Minco High S 17.71 18.16 NWI 1
16 Loran Johnson 10 Wynnewood Hi 17.77 18.57 NWI 1
Girls 100 Meter Hurdles 33" Class 2A
Name Year School Prelims Finals Wind Points
Finals
1 Kileigh Mixon 12 Stroud 15.66 15.15 NWI 10
2 Raven Estes 12 Ok Union 15.60 15.26 NWI 8
3 Breegan Barnett 12 Merritt High 15.65 15.34 NWI 6
4 Peyton Davis 9 Stroud 15.58 15.81 NWI 5
5 Talli Taylor 10 Hydro-Eakly 16.83 16.49 NWI 4
6 Josi Lackey 12 Coalgate Hig 16.95 16.81 NWI 3
7 Annie Sikes 12 Velma-Alma H 17.18 17.26 NWI 2
8 Tegan Tilley 11 Wilburton Hi 16.78 20.89 NWI 1
Girls 300 Meter Hurdles 30" Class 2A
Name Year School Seed Prelims H#
Preliminaries
1 Quincie Chunestudy 11 Colcord High 46.70 47.08q 2
2 Breegan Barnett 12 Merritt High 47.46 47.59q 1
3 Raven Estes 12 Ok Union 48.21 48.21q 1
4 Talynn Williams 10 Tonkawa High 50.98 48.90q 2
5 Presley Inglett 9 Chouteau 49.51 49.30q 2
6 Autumn Ingram 11 Meeker High 50.17 49.57q 1
7 Tegan Tilley 11 Wilburton Hi 49.12 49.58q 2
8 Reese Williams 11 Cashion High 50.96 49.85q 1
9 Kourtney Willingham 12 Stratford Hi 49.67 50.27 1
10 Laney Harris 10 Minco High S 50.74 50.78 1
11 Brinlee Harris 10 Ripley High 50.48 50.93 2
12 Tori Whisenant 9 Hollis High 51.66 51.15 1
13 Addyson Bean 11 Okemah High 51.55 52.65 2
14 Audrey Donaldson 9 Stroud 52.03 52.86 1
15 Dru Turner 9 Hinton High 53.51 53.63 2
16 Talli Taylor 10 Hydro-Eakly 50.68 58.22 2
Girls 300 Meter Hurdles 30" Class 2A
Name Year School Prelims Finals Points
Finals
1 Breegan Barnett 12 Merritt High 47.59 45.62 10
2 Quincie Chunestudy 11 Colcord High 47.08 46.26 8
3 Reese Williams 11 Cashion High 49.85 47.70 6
4 Raven Estes 12 Ok Union 48.21 47.75 5
5 Autumn Ingram 11 Meeker High 49.57 47.91 4
6 Talynn Williams 10 Tonkawa High 48.90 48.60 3
7 Presley Inglett 9 Chouteau 49.30 49.63 2
8 Tegan Tilley 11 Wilburton Hi 49.58 50.99 1
Girls High Jump Class 2A
Name Year School Seed Finals Points
1 Kileigh Mixon 12 Stroud 5-04.00 J5-04.00 10
2 Avery Lawhorn 10 Chelsea 5-00.00 J5-02.00 8
3 Summer Murry 11 Afton 4-10.00 J5-00.00 6
4 Mallory Reames 11 Fairview Hig 4-10.00 J5-00.00 5
5 Lexxi Lecrone 10 Wright City 5-00.00 J5-00.00 4
6 Bryanna Vanciel 9 Savanna High 4-10.00 J4-10.00 2.50
6 Sammi Gilbreath 12 Caney Valley 4-10.00 J4-10.00 2.50
8 Kenley Lemons 11 Empire High 4-08.00 J4-10.00 1
9 Sophia Calistro 11 Savanna High 4-08.00 J4-08.00
9 Nadean Stamps 9 Nowata 4-10.00 J4-08.00
9 Amanda Stephens 9 Wyandotte 4-10.00 J4-08.00
12 Natalie Walker 12 Watonga High 4-10.00 J4-08.00
13 Maci Smith 12 Vian High Sc 4-10.00 J4-08.00
13 Makenzie Moseley 11 SW Covenant 4-08.00 J4-08.00
-- Myleigh Flowers 9 Merritt High 4-06.00 NH
-- Promise Tubbs 9 Hollis High 4-08.00 NH
-- Kytianna Lee 12 Hobart High 4-10.00 NH
Boys 100 Meter Dash Class 1A
Name Year School Seed Prelims Wind H#
Preliminaries
1 Felix Teal 9 Laverne 10.95 10.84q NWI 2
2 Ryder Jack 12 Snyder High 11.06 10.98q NWI 1
3 Isaac Drake 10 Weleetka Hig 11.42 11.15q NWI 2
4 Treyton Torrez 12 Waurika High 11.22 11.20q NWI 2
5 Lane Cocheran 10 Cyril High S 11.45 11.23q NWI 1
6 Eli Blankenship 11 Quinton High 11.61 11.26q NWI 2
7 Jace Dunn 12 Waynoka High 11.91 11.30q NWI 1
8 Vcake Wassana 12 Maud 11.19 11.31q NWI 1
9 Landon Schultz 12 Kremlin-Hill 11.33 11.38 NWI 1
10 Levi Young 12 Central HS ( 11.33 11.47 NWI 1
11 Prince Dweh 12 Tipton High 11.56 11.49 NWI 1
12 Kaden Manuel 11 Seiling 11.41 11.50 NWI 2
13 Hutch Baggett 10 Sharon-Mutua 11.92 11.53 NWI 1
14 Nathan Smith 12 Balko High S 12.02 11.59 NWI 2
15 Gavin Hooten 11 Covington 11.61 11.60 NWI 2
16 Will Inselman 11 Ringling Hig 11.26 11.93 NWI 2
Boys 100 Meter Dash Class 1A
Name Year School Prelims Finals Wind Points
Finals
1 Felix Teal 9 Laverne 10.84 10.90 NWI 10
2 Ryder Jack 12 Snyder High 10.98 11.03 NWI 8
3 Lane Cocheran 10 Cyril High S 11.23 11.21 NWI 6
4 Isaac Drake 10 Weleetka Hig 11.15 11.24 NWI 5
5 Treyton Torrez 12 Waurika High 11.20 11.32 NWI 4
6 Eli Blankenship 11 Quinton High 11.26 11.46 NWI 3
7 Vcake Wassana 12 Maud 11.31 11.46 NWI 2
8 Jace Dunn 12 Waynoka High 11.30 11.47 NWI 1
Boys 800 Meter Run Class 1A
Name Year School Seed Finals Points
1 Eli Gonzales 12 Medford 2:04.10 1:57.79 10
2 Cameron Ramirez 11 Tipton High 2:09.95 2:02.81 8
3 Andrew Moore 12 Earlsboro Hi 2:07.46 2:03.42 6
4 Hunter Dennis 9 Sharon-Mutua 2:09.10 2:03.54 5
5 Eli Blankenship 11 Quinton High 2:09.52 2:04.21 4
6 Tony Johnson 12 Vici High Sc 2:10.96 2:04.55 3
7 Oscar Lopez 11 Strother 2:09.96 2:05.51 2
8 Ben Lowery 11 Deer Creek-L 2:07.50 2:06.56 1
9 Pete Gwinn 11 Timberlake H 2:10.11 2:07.76
10 Chase Bowman 11 Woodland 2:08.63 2:08.34
11 Royce Henricks 10 Laverne 2:10.25 2:10.14
12 Gavin Gore 11 Buffalo High 2:09.86 2:10.79
13 Marcos Delatorre 9 Laverne 2:09.87 2:10.95
14 Angel Alba 11 Laverne 2:07.87 2:11.19
15 Aiden Beutler 9 Rush Springs 2:11.46 2:13.03
16 Kolyn Odom 9 Sweetwater H 2:12.63 2:15.02
Boys High Jump Class 1A
Name Year School Seed Finals Points
1 Drevon Colbert 11 Stuart High 6-00.00 6-04.00 10
2 Aiden Kimberlin 11 Mt View-Gote 6-05.00 6-02.00 8
3 Allen Jones 10 Frontier 6-00.00 J6-00.00 6
4 Logen Freeman 12 Laverne 6-00.00 J6-00.00 4.50
4 Riley Mink 12 Cyril High S 6-02.00 J6-00.00 4.50
6 Braden Byers 10 Barnsdall 5-08.00 J5-10.00 3
7 Daysen Cobb 9 Arapaho-Butl 6-02.00 J5-10.00 2
8 Paxton Glenn 9 Timberlake H 5-06.00 J5-08.00 0.25
8 Payton Parker 11 Balko High S 5-10.00 J5-08.00 0.25
8 Tyler Pitman 12 Foyil High S 5-06.00 J5-08.00 0.25
8 Colten Dillingham 10 Drummond Hig 6-00.00 J5-08.00 0.25
12 Zion Giles 12 Lawton Acade 5-10.00 J5-08.00
12 Ethan Ensminger 12 Pond Creek-H 5-10.00 J5-08.00
14 Aj Gaye 10 Tipton High 5-10.00 J5-08.00
-- Zane Willard 10 Burlington H 5-08.00 NH
-- Braylen Peters 11 Drummond Hig 5-08.00 NH
-- Hudsen Scott 12 Canton 5-08.00 NH
-- Dayton Stevens 10 Tipton High 5-10.00 NH
-- Matthew Kimery 9 Haileyville 5-06.00 NH
-- Chisum Freeman 12 Balko High S 5-08.00 NH
Boys Long Jump Class 1A
Name Year School Seed Finals Wind H# Points
1 Colten Dillingham 10 Drummond Hig 19-03.50 20-08.50 NWI 1 10
2 Arlen Taplin 11 Tipton High 21-03.50 20-04.00 NWI 2 8
3 Dawson Scott 9 Deer Creek-L 19-11.50 20-02.50 NWI 2 6
4 Jonas Manley 12 Weleetka Hig 20-05.25 20-01.50 NWI 2 5
5 Drevon Colbert 11 Stuart High 19-09.00 20-01.25 NWI 1 4
6 Ryder Choat 11 Verden High 20-09.00 20-01.00 NWI 2 3
7 William Mcintosh 12 Canton 19-01.00 19-10.00 NWI 1 2
8 Vcake Wassana 12 Maud 19-10.00 19-06.50 NWI 2 1
9 Jalen LeGrand 11 Chattanooga 21-02.00 19-00.00 NWI 2
10 Cole Carlson 10 Cyril High S 20-03.00 18-11.50 NWI 2
11 Colby Keller 12 Ninnekah Hig 20-00.00 18-11.00 NWI 2
12 Jackson Rhodes 11 Woodland 19-03.50 18-09.75 NWI 1
13 Hutch Baggett 10 Sharon-Mutua 19-01.25 17-04.00 NWI 1
14 Carter Garrison 11 Snyder High 19-09.50 17-00.50 NWI 1
Boys Shot Put Class 1A
Name Year School Seed Finals H# Points
1 Mason Valliere 11 Foyil High S 51-05.50 50-07.00 2 10
2 Nathan Roof 12 Thomas-Fay-C 46-10.00 46-11.75 2 8
3 Derrek Daugherty 11 Covington 46-03.00 45-02.25 2 6
4 James Hollis 9 Rush Springs 44-09.00 44-08.00 2 5
5 Aiden Sanborn 12 Cherokee Hig 44-07.00 44-07.25 2 4
6 Cody Conaway 11 Ringwood Hig 42-01.00 44-02.50 1 3
7 Brant Failes 12 Cherokee Hig 43-00.00 42-06.25 1 2
8 Hunter Durkee 11 Caney 44-11.50 42-01.75 2 1
9 William Karbs 11 Okeene 43-01.25 41-06.00 1
10 Prince Dweh 12 Tipton High 41-07.00 41-02.00 1
11 DJ Lewis 12 Ringling Hig 41-04.00 40-04.50 1
12 Reiley Luckie 11 Okeene 42-04.00 39-09.00 1
13 Kamaree Gragg 11 Quinton High 43-05.00 39-07.00 2
14 Ricky Olguin 11 Turpin High 43-03.00 39-06.75 2
15 Landon Seiger 10 Waynoka High 41-06.00 39-05.25 1
16 Jackson Weibling 10 Garber High 41-06.00 39-02.50 1
Boys 100 Meter Dash Class 2A
Name Year School Seed Prelims Wind H#
Preliminaries
1 Caden Knighten 10 Wynnewood Hi 11.10 11.04q NWI 2
2 Kinyon Burge 11 Savanna High 11.26 11.14q NWI 2
3 Bryon Marshall 10 Hominy 11.24 11.18q NWI 1
4 Torin Cross 10 Wynnewood Hi 11.23 11.19q NWI 1
5 Roman Chandler 12 Tonkawa High 11.56 11.31q NWI 2
6 Jaxon Woods 10 Hominy 11.26 11.32q NWI 2
7 Lane Morris 12 Wetumka 11.27 11.34q NWI 1
8 Hunter Morton 12 Stratford Hi 11.40 11.37q NWI 2
9 James Beasley 10 Okemah High 11.41 11.38 NWI 2
10 Waylon Miner 10 Ok Union 11.34 11.38 NWI 1
11 Caden Humphries 12 Pioneer-Plea 11.68 11.39 NWI 1
12 Jake England 10 Chelsea 11.50 11.41 NWI 1
13 Keeton Cornell 12 Warner High 11.51 11.46 NWI 1
14 Tanner Long 11 Wilburton Hi 11.58 11.48 NWI 2
15 Chelo Prince 10 Nowata 11.59 11.71 NWI 1
16 Mos Flowers 11 Merritt High 11.71 11.84 NWI 2
Boys 100 Meter Dash Class 2A
Name Year School Prelims Finals Wind Points
Finals
1 Caden Knighten 10 Wynnewood Hi 11.04 10.95 NWI 10
2 Bryon Marshall 10 Hominy 11.18 11.10 NWI 8
3 Roman Chandler 12 Tonkawa High 11.31 11.14 NWI 6
4 Torin Cross 10 Wynnewood Hi 11.19 11.16 NWI 5
5 Lane Morris 12 Wetumka 11.34 11.18 NWI 4
6 Jaxon Woods 10 Hominy 11.32 11.21 NWI 3
7 Kinyon Burge 11 Savanna High 11.14 11.23 NWI 2
8 Hunter Morton 12 Stratford Hi 11.37 11.40 NWI 1
Boys 110 Meter Hurdles 39" Class 2A
Name Year School Seed Prelims Wind H#
Preliminaries
1 Coda Ollar 12 Wister High 15.34 15.26q NWI 2
2 Boedy Beutler 12 Cashion High 16.03 15.49q NWI 1
3 Carson Littlejohn 10 Minco High S 16.00 15.53q NWI 1
4 Bryce Collins 11 Stroud 16.30 15.84q NWI 2
5 Logan Tacker 10 Hobart High 16.40 15.96q NWI 1
6 Justin Cooper 12 Mounds 16.50 16.11q NWI 2
7 Ashton Taylor 11 Minco High S 16.21 16.22q NWI 2
8 Jarrett Waltman 9 Stroud 17.08 16.53q NWI 2
9 Austin Houk 12 Fairview Hig 16.36 16.56 NWI 1
10 Dakota Wilson 12 Liberty High 17.14 16.68 NWI 1
11 Isaac Johnson 12 Wilburton Hi 17.26 16.89 NWI 1
12 Sam Anderson 11 Tonkawa High 18.32 16.99 NWI 1
13 Bryce Smith 9 Ripley High 18.31 17.53 NWI 2
14 Walker Sharp 12 Oklahoma (Oc 17.58 17.69 NWI 2
15 Dylan Descher 9 Crescent Hig 19.74 20.01 NWI 2
16 Zane Allen 10 Sayre High S 18.40 23.40 NWI 1
Boys High Jump Class 2A
Name Year School Seed Finals Points
1 Noah Frazier 12 Elmore City- 6-02.00 J6-06.00 10
2 Kaden Shelby 11 Hollis High 6-00.00 J6-04.00 8
3 Clayton Mosburg 12 Sayre High S 5-10.00 J6-04.00 6
4 Brett Gwartney 11 Chouteau 6-02.00 J6-02.00 5
5 Chants Leflore 11 Savanna High 5-10.00 J6-02.00 3.50
5 Mason Coddington 12 Mounds 5-10.00 J6-02.00 3.50
7 Ben Hagebusch 10 Chelsea 6-00.00 J6-00.00 2
8 Isaac Johnson 12 Wilburton Hi 5-10.00 J6-00.00 1
9 Cole Marlow 11 Ripley High 5-08.00 J5-10.00
9 Tracyn Eldridge 11 Savanna High 5-10.00 J5-10.00
9 Aaron Lyle 11 Wynnewood Hi 5-08.00 J5-10.00
12 Nate Hidalgo 10 Hooker High 6-01.00 J5-10.00
12 Quentin Williams 11 Ketchum 6-00.00 J5-10.00
13 Journey Shells 11 Gore High Sc 5-08.00 J5-10.00
13 Bennett Oneill 10 Oklahoma Bib 6-01.00 J5-10.00
13 Jarren Cargil 11 Liberty High 5-08.00 J5-10.00
-- Clayton Lopeman 10 Tonkawa High 5-08.00 NH
-- Garrett Kappel 11 Healdton Hig 5-08.00 NH
-- Jagger Worley 12 Carnegie Hig 5-10.00 NH
-- Luke Peffer 10 Merritt High 5-10.00 NH
-- Nicholas Walker 12 Watonga High 5-10.00 NH
-- Caden Smith 11 Merritt High 5-10.00 NH
Boys Pole Vault Class 2A
Name Year School Seed Finals Points
1 Cooper Fogle 11 Caney Valley 12-06.00 J12-06.00 10
2 Carter McCain 11 Wynnewood Hi 13-00.00 J12-06.00 8
3 Logan Tacker 10 Hobart High 13-00.00 J12-00.00 6
4 Drew Clovis 11 Stroud 12-06.00 J11-06.00 4.50
4 Lucien Zakrazeicz 12 Sayre High S 12-06.00 J11-06.00 4.50
6 Sean Amason 11 Wilburton Hi 11-00.00 J11-00.00 3
7 Dakota Cox 10 Watonga High 10-06.00 J10-06.00 2
8 Tatum Trimble 10 Hooker High 10-00.00 J10-00.00 1
9 Riley Herndon 12 Merritt High 9-06.00 J10-00.00
10 Xavier Lopez 10 Wilburton Hi 10-00.00 J9-06.00
10 Lucas Whetstone 12 Hobart High 10-06.00 J9-06.00
10 Brody Shelby 11 Hollis High 10-00.00 J9-06.00
13 Luke Baustert 10 Cashion High 9-06.00 J9-06.00
-- Rylan Ybarra 12 Hobart High 9-00.00 NH
-- Ethan Gailey 11 Caney Valley 9-06.00 NH
-- Logan Stanford 9 Wilburton Hi 8-00.00 NH
