Michael Langley and the Hornets fought through many hard-won battles this season.
The Stuart coach led his team to a top-15 ranking in Class B with a 19-8 record, Pitt 8 Conference runner-up, district championship, regional consolation title, and area tournament appearance on the way to being named the 2023 McAlester News-Capital Boys Basketball All-Area Coach of the Year.
“We had a very good year,” Langley said. “We play a pretty competitive schedule, and we have some pretty good leadership on the team.”
Langley pointed to multiple players that he said stepped up as generals on the floor for the Hornets, starting with his seniors.
“We had a lot of kids who have had multiple years of playing together,” he said. “Our seniors Kobe Wilson, Keaton Crenshaw, Austin Mayer — when you’ve played together that long, it helps you out quite a bit.
He also pointed out his two junior players who made vast impacts and were leaders on the floor.
“The juniors, they carry the bulk of the load,” Langley said. “The leadership always came from all five of them…early in the year, the leading scorer was different almost every game, if you look at the record. That’s hard to scout and prepare for.
“Gabe Clayton did a really good job for us in the post, and he overcame some adversity there at the end because he broke his hand. So there at playoff time, he was out for a few games and then he came back and he played very well,” he continued. “And Drevon Colbert, he’s a dynamic player, quick — he does it all, and did a great job for us.”
Langley said his underclassmen also made major moves during the season, and reference examples of how they stepped up when their name
“A big bulk of the team was the freshmen class this year,” he said. “Zack Luker, Nolan Stewart, Nolan Lindley — they are going to be the next group that really plays at Stuart…they’re going to do extremely well for the next three years.”
But most admirable is the way his team rallied around their coach to tackle adversity. Langley has been battling a cancer diagnosis and underwent surgery, sidelining him after the district playoffs.
But he said assistant Josh Williams took over and did a great job leading the Hornets through the playoffs.
“I’m feeling okay,” he said. “Coach Williams stepped in there and he carried the ball past the goal line, and man he did a good job. A great job.”
Fellow assistant NaDenna LaVarnway said it’s been quite the journey for the Hornets this season — witnessing first-hand the resolve of Langley and the Hornets.
“It’s been a ride for us,” she said. “He’s just a great guy and a great coach. I learn a lot from him each time I sit on his bench. It’s been a really good experience helping him out and just being able to be there for him.”
Langley said the future is green and bright for the Hornets, and he expects the success to continue for the program.
“This coming year, Stuart should really make some noise,” he said. “They’ll be tough to beat.”
But most importantly, Langley said the young people they are and young adults they are becoming means the most as both a coach and teacher.
“I mean this sincerely, they’re good athletes, but they’re just good kids. They really are,” he said. “They play hard, they work well in the classroom, and man, you can’t ask for much more than that.”
