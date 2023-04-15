Brad Davis took a look back at the season, and a flood of memories cascaded to the front of his mind.
The first-year Quinton coach made waves in his first season at the helm, taking a team that went 6-15 last season to a 23-7 record and a state tournament berth.
“I’m just really proud, you know,” Davis said. “I bet you can go ask anybody when I took the job, and I doubt any of them thought we’d be (at state). I’m just really proud of the girls.”
Davis said support from the community was tremendous during Quinton’s run, and he said it made a world of difference for everyone involved — from the student-athletes to the fans.
“I know it’s nice for them and the whole community to get to see success like this,” he said. “Looking back on it, I’m just really happy for the girls and proud of them all.”
Quinton made just its fourth girls basketball state tournament appearance in school history this season, with the other trips coming in 2015, 2005, and 1991. Although they lost in a battle to eventual-state champion Seiling in the quarterfinals, Davis said after the game he praised his team for making their mark.
“I told them that in the locker room. I realized we had just played a really good Seiling team, but we just accomplished something that — I don’t know how long Quinton’s been a school — but four times in school history, that’s a pretty cool deal.”
And while he said his team was deservedly upset, he hopes that making the tournament leaves them hungry for more.
“I’ve got a group of girls that doesn’t like losing, which I don’t either,” Davis said. “They should be really proud of themselves. They accomplished something only four groups ever have accomplished. It’s pretty cool.”
Davis described his first year of being a head coach as “awesome,” and is looking forward to the future.
But reflecting one more time on the 2022-2023 season, he had a few words of gratitude to share with the community he calls home.
“Thanks to the community for all the overwhelming support,” he said. “It’s been awesome.”
