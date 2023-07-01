Chad Graham’s final season at the helm of his softball program may have been his most special, and for many reasons.
Graham led the Lady Panthers to their first-ever softball state tournament berth this spring, leading to his being named the 2023 McAlester News-Capital Slow-Pitch Softball All Area Coach of the Year.
“We’ve been close for what seems like years,” he said. “But for us to do it with this group of seniors we had, it’s something special. Memories that you’re going to take forever. You’ll be able to look back on it 20 years from now and still get those feelings.”
Graham and the Lady Panthers were also able to play their game on OG&E Field at USA Hall of Fame Stadium, which is the home of the NCAA Women’s College World Series.
“I told the girls how lucky we are, that there are girls who play softball their whole lives that never get this opportunity,” he recalled. “Once you walk on that field, I can’t even describe the feeling of how cool it is.”
Graham said it was an honor for him to be standing in the same coaches box that many great college coaches have stood, especially for him University of Oklahoma head coach Patty Gasso. The Lady Panthers also noticed signatures in the dugout, signifying the many nation names that played in the same venue.
Looking back on how the season began, Graham admitted that it wasn’t an easy task for his team. But their ability to fight through adversity is what helped pave the way to success.
“We battled through some injuries throughout the year, but we kept fighting back. The girls were very resilient,” he said. “Going into the playoffs, we just had a different mindset. The girls were focused and knew that this was our year to punch our ticket.
“They went in and it was like a job. They just took care of business and got the job done,” he added. “And the girls, they deserved it. They put in a lot of work and a lot of time.”
The Lady Panthers were matched up against Caney in the opening round of the state tournament, in a back-and-forth battle that took extra softball to decide a winner.
“We get down early, and then battle back to take a pretty good lead,” Graham said. “Then it went to extra innings. We got every emotion you could possibly get throughout that game.”
Pittsburg ultimately fell 11-10 — but despite the outcome, Graham said it was still a great way to end an historic season.
“We didn’t leave with our heads down. We left with an experience that we’ll be able to talk about forever,” he said. “And the girls loved every second of it. We were definitely blessed.”
Graham shared that he’s stepping away from coaching the game of softball, in order to fully play a role he’s had for quite some time — dad. His twin daughters Catyn and Camryn graduated this spring and will be playing college athletics, and he wants to make sure to be there for it all.
But he was grateful for the opportunity to be able to coach Catyn and Camryn for so long, and be on the journey of softball together.
“Sitting back and reflecting on it, I wouldn’t change it. That was some of the best times we had together,” Graham said. “I was happy and the girls were happy, and that’s just something that I’m going to cherish forever.”
Pittsburg has hired Hannah Guthrie in a move Graham aptly described as a “home run,” firmly believing the program is being left in good hands.
“You always want to leave on a high note, and you don’t want to leave the cupboard bare,” he said. “I’m just excited for what the future holds.”
But as he closes that chapter on his life, he wanted to give one more incredible heaping of gratitude to the school and community of Pittsburg for their unwavering support of him and his team.
“Our community deserved it, and man, they supported us,” Graham said. “The whole experience was just amazing for the girls.”
